James Middleton Won His French Wife Over on Valentine's Day With a Homemade Cheese Fondue

Many of the women I know fall into two categories: the ones who love chocolate, and the ones who love cheese.

While I very much fall into the former, it seems Alizée Thevenet doesn't have my sweet tooth.

James Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother) treated his wife to a homemade cheese fondue for Valentine's Day, cooked over—wait for it—an actual open fire. I mean, who is he, royalty? (He isn't, technically, but just go with it, OK.)

Middleton posted a video of their romantic dinner on his Instagram. "The way to a French girls heart," he captioned it. "Happy Valentine’s Day"

He also shared a sweet photo of his wife with their four stunning canine companions. They appeared to be staying in a chalet of some sort. Valentine's ski trip?

Entrepreneur Middleton and financial analyst Thevenet tied the knot in France back in September 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children all made the trip across the Channel to witness the nuptials.

But while they now have an idyllic love story, things didn't start off so romantically for the couple. In fact, Thevenet thought that her husband-to-be was a waiter "and just ordered a drink." LOL, awks.

Middleton obviously cleared up the misunderstanding, and the two became engaged in 2019. They lead a very wholesome, English life surrounded by dogs and nature. And needless to say, they seem very much in love. Dawww, I love love.

Whether or not yours included cheese fondue cooked over an open fire, I hope you had a wonderful Valentine's Day. If you need me, I'll just be here counting down the days till Easter (you know, because chocolate).

