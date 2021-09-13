James Middleton is married! The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother tied the knot this weekend, taking his French partner, financial analyst Alizee Thevenet, to be his lawful wedded wife.

The entrepreneur and animal lover shared a sweet photo of himself and his new bride on Instagram, with one of their many dogs making a cameo in the background. "Mr & Mrs Middleton," he wrote. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

According to Page Six, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis all flew out to France to attend the wedding. Kate and James' sister Pippa Middleton was also there with her husband and two kids, as were their parents Carole and Mike Middleton.

James Middleton, who has been outspoken about suffering with depression, combines his two passions—for dogs and for supporting people's mental health—as an ambassador for Pets As Therapy. The charity connects pets with people who need them most. He also sells healthy dog food through his company Ella & Co., and gift cards through Boomf. A busy man.

Alizee Thevenet works in finance, and the two met in a London bar, according to Tatler. They got engaged in 2019, with Middleton confirming the happy news in an Instagram post. "She said OUI. Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news #jalizee," he wrote.

Middleton and Thevenet (or should I say Middleton and Middleton?) were supposed to get married a lot earlier, but, y'know, COVID. The groom took to Instagram last summer to share photos of their Italian vacation, writing, "It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me … what a year it’s been! Two homes ... lockdown ... two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dogs], launching of new company @ella.co a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."

