Post Malone Gives Taylor Swift Her Flowers in Moving Social Media Post

Post Malone is singing Taylor Swift's praises after the pop star released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Society.



After the midnight release and subsequent surprise that the album is actually a secret double album featuring 15 other songs, Post Malone—who is featured on the singer's single "Fortnight"—shared a heartwarming message about his involvement on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world," he wrote. "I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay."

The online post accompanied a black-and-white photo of the artists, posing for the camera side-by-side on a couch.

It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕 pic.twitter.com/jQt7WubjgNApril 20, 2024 See more

Swift, forever the grateful collaborator, also posted on her social media platforms about the single and working with her friend, Post Malone.



"The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. 'Fortnight' featuring @postmalone 🤍" she wrote in the caption of the post, accompanied by the same black-and-white picture Post Malone shared on X.

"I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," she continued. "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on 'Fortnight.'"

In a separate Instagram post featuring a carousel of black-and-white photos from the "Fortnight" music video, Swift once again praised Post Malone for his musical talents on the single and his collaborative nature while on set.

"For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it," Swift captioned the post in part. For the uninitiated, the "Eras Tour" singer also directed the music video because, yes, she can do it all.

"@postmalone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration," she continued.

Two friends working side-by-side to make musical magic? You love to see it.