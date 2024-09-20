Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urge People to Vote in the Upcoming Presidential Election

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are urging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

On Sept. 17, dubbed National Voter Registration Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on The Archewell Foundation website highlighting the importance of voting and encouraging people to register to vote.

"In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities. Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalized letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote," the statement reads in part.

"Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities," the statement continued. "At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Dogpatch startup hub in Dublin on July 11, 2018. (Image credit: Jimmy Rainford - Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Pew Research Center, two-thirds or 66% of eligible Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election—the highest voter turnout rate for any national election since 1900.

In the 2022 midterms, 46% of the electorate turned out to vote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged fans and followers to join them in the effort to encourage people to register to vote by volunteering their time and writing letters "to potential voters."

"We invite you to join us in this important effort. To volunteer your time and write letters to potential voters, sign up at Vote Forward’s website," they wrote in the statement. "For those who wish to take immediate action, you can register to vote today by visiting Vote.gov.

"Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image credit: Future)

Despite urging people to vote, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not officially endorsed either Democratic nominee for president Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican nominee for president Donald Trump. According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to remain "non-partisan," despite Markle previously expressing excitement about Harris back in 2020.

"I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Markle said of Harris in a filmed a conversation with Gloria Steinem. "You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.

"As many of us believe, you can only be what you can see," she continued. "And in the absence of that, how can you aspire to something greater than what you see in your own world? I think maybe now we're starting to break through in a different way."