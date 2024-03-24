Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Learned About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis at the Same Time as "the Rest of the World," Sources Claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly left in the dark about Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis.

“They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” sources claiming to have insider information told the New York Post.

“This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused,” an other insider added. "The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”



On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales announced she has been diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery in January and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments. The bombshell announcement came after months of intense speculation and conspiracy theories regarding the princess and her health, whereabouts and marriage.

Another family source recently told People that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "aware of everything that goes on back in England" they are being "left out of any details regarding Kate."

“There is clearly no trust," the source added.



After Middleton shared her diagnosis with the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a public statement of support, the BBC reported at the time.



"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family," they said, "and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."



According to one royal expert, the princess waited to announce her diagnosis in an attempt to protect her family.

"They finished school today, so William and Kate can shield their children from the inevitable media coverage of this particular story," the expert claimed while speaking to ITV News. "They're on holiday, they can keep them away from their friends and school and from social media. That's why Kensington Palace made the announcement of Kate's cancer today."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after escorting the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Chris Ship, a royal editor for ITV News, Prince Harry has "reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate's cancer."



"Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately," Ship posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "(It's) not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support."



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says that Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were at one point extremely close, adding that Prince Harry would call the princess "Cath" and the "sister I never had."



"Whether he comes to the UK to visit Kate, time will tell," Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail. "People ask if Prince Harry is going to come back and help them out, but I think that would be very counterproductive'.