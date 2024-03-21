Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Being “Left Out of Any Details Regarding Kate”

Marie Claire has previously reported that the circle around the Prince and Princess of Wales has never been tighter as Kate recovers from abdominal surgery in January. As the alligators swarm the proverbial moat around Adelaide Cottage, hungry for any piece of information they can find on her health condition (including a data breach at the hospital she had her surgery performed at, news that broke earlier this week), maybe it’s not shocking at all to learn that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no clue as to what’s going on any more than the rest of us do.
But maybe it’s because we wish it were not so that this headline even makes news at all. Shouldn’t family know this kind of information? It proves, again, there’s no prescribed, one-size-fits-all way to do family. “They are aware of everything that goes on back in England but are being left out of any details regarding Kate,” a family source told People. “There is clearly no trust.”
When Harry visited the U.K. following his father King Charles’ shocking announcement that he had been diagnosed with cancer last month, Harry reportedly wanted to see William and Kate, but it didn’t happen. A former courtier said William’s “principal concern is his wife,” still now but especially then, as she was less than a month into her recovery from abdominal surgery on January 16. “Trust continues to be a concern following the release of Harry’s revealing memoir, Spare, and the Netflix docuseries with Meghan,” People writes.
A source close to the royal household told People at the time “It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who’s had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad.” Especially so, since Kate and Harry were once close.
In an interview with Good Morning America not long after visiting the U.K., Harry said “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.” And who knows? He could attempt to see the Wales family again as work takes him back to the U.K.; Harry indicated he had future trips planned to his home country. “I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.
As Meghan stays busy launching her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, public relations expert Ryan McCormick told OK that he believes Kate’s current health challenges will help the family reunite. “Meghan and Harry now have a golden opportunity to not only accelerate healing their rif[t] with the royal family, but to restore some of their likability in the eyes of the public,” McCormick said. “If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defense of Kate.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally-recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.
-
Buckingham Palace Is Looking For a Communications Assistant as the Kate Middleton Scandal Continues
… and you’ll never believe how much it pays.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Hints There’s a Reason for Her Chic New Bob Beyond Just Wanting a Hairstyle Change
She debuted the shorter look earlier this month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kendall Jenner Officially Joins the Revenge Dress Club
There's no better post-breakup purchase than an LBD.
By India Roby Published
-
Prince William Is Reportedly Furious Over Attacks Leveled Against His Wife, Princess Kate
“‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is Reportedly “Worried” About Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton After Seeing Mother Princess Diana and Wife Meghan Markle Endure Similar Public Vitriol
Harry and Kate were once famously close.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Staff at Kate Middleton's Hospital Allegedly "Attempted to Access Her Private Medical Records"
The incident has been branded a "major security breach."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Recovery Period Post-Surgery “Has Been More Difficult Than Expected,” Both Physically and Emotionally
In addition to her body healing, “the reality of the social media storm of the past couple of weeks was not, however, what she ever expected.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Team Is “Working Around the Clock” Preparing for Her Return to Royal Duties
“They all know that the world will be watching.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Bios on the Official Royal Family Website Look Really Different Today
It’s apparently a result of a “long overdue update.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Yet Another Photo Kate Middleton Took and Released to the Public Was Digitally Manipulated, Major Global News Agency Getty Images Says
How many other photos from the past are about to be called out for being edited and Photoshopped in the wake of Kate’s Mother’s Day photo controversy?
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
After Five Years of Speculation, Rose Hanbury Finally Breaks Her Silence on Those Prince William Affair Rumors
Stephen Colbert brought the tired narrative into the fore again last week after his ‘Late Show’ opening monologue name-dropped Hanbury as a reason for why Kate may have stepped back from public life temporarily.
By Rachel Burchfield Published