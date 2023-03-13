This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Act at the Coronation "If They're Sensible," According to a Royal Expert

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to attend King Charles' coronation, experts think they should err on the side of extreme discretion, given their current relationship with the Royal Family.
For royal author Robert Hardman, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' attitude should sound a little something like this: "This is not our show, it’s his show, we are here because that’s the sort of respect for a beautiful thing to do," he told Page Six. "Private family issues aside … that’s for another day."
Even though the Sussexes won't exactly be the guests of honor during the historical event, Hardman stresses that this is "a family event as well as a state event and you would expect all the family to be at a family event."
The expert doesn't seem particularly worried about Harry and Meghan stealing the show, however, citing precedent to back up his point.
"Don’t forget, we kind of went through this last year with the Queen’s [Platinum] Jubilee" when the Sussexes were "quite low-key," Hardman said.
"They didn’t seek to upstage the main event, they didn’t give any interviews, they didn’t have a Netflix crew following them up the aisle [at St. Paul’s Cathedral]. I think if they’re sensible, that’s how they’ll play it this time."
The Sussexes have been invited to the coronation, but have refused to confirm whether they will make the trip to attend.
They said in a statement, "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.
"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be "Minor Figures" With "No Control" If They Attend the Coronation, Historian Says
It's not exactly a laid-back event.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tonight, Lady Gaga Proved That Confidence Makes the Best Beauty Look
Indeed, less is more.
By Deena Campbell
-
Olivia Wilde Looks Statuesque on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Oscars
Peep the mythology-inspired dress.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be "Minor Figures" With "No Control" If They Attend the Coronation, Historian Says
It's not exactly a laid-back event.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Determined" to Be a Completely Different Partner to Meghan Markle Than King Charles Was to Diana: Body Language Expert
He's a supportive husband.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Looking Into the Possibility of a New Home on a "Private Island"
Didn't see that one coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are Being Factored Into" All the Coronation Planning, Reportedly
The suspense is killing me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Blindsided" the Royal Family With Lilibet's New Princess Title, Source Says
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Edward Is the New Duke of Edinburgh, Just Like the Queen and Prince Philip Wanted
It's his birthday gift.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Comes Into His Own When He Appears Solo," Body Language Expert Says
He spoke at a BetterUp event in San Francisco.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want to Attend the Coronation, But Are Negotiating Their Terms
That will go down well!
By Iris Goldsztajn