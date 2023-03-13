This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Act at the Coronation "If They're Sensible," According to a Royal Expert

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to attend King Charles' coronation, experts think they should err on the side of extreme discretion, given their current relationship with the Royal Family.

For royal author Robert Hardman, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' attitude should sound a little something like this: "This is not our show, it’s his show, we are here because that’s the sort of respect for a beautiful thing to do," he told Page Six. "Private family issues aside … that’s for another day."

Even though the Sussexes won't exactly be the guests of honor during the historical event, Hardman stresses that this is "a family event as well as a state event and you would expect all the family to be at a family event."

The expert doesn't seem particularly worried about Harry and Meghan stealing the show, however, citing precedent to back up his point.

"Don’t forget, we kind of went through this last year with the Queen’s [Platinum] Jubilee" when the Sussexes were "quite low-key," Hardman said.

"They didn’t seek to upstage the main event, they didn’t give any interviews, they didn’t have a Netflix crew following them up the aisle [at St. Paul’s Cathedral]. I think if they’re sensible, that’s how they’ll play it this time."

The Sussexes have been invited to the coronation, but have refused to confirm whether they will make the trip to attend.

They said in a statement, "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."