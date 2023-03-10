Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are Being Factored Into" All the Coronation Planning, Reportedly

Nobody has any clue whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending King Charles' coronation on May 6, but Buckingham Palace is planning the event as if they'll be there, apparently.

"Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning... the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything," one source told the Daily Mail.

"No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted—it could, of course, be just in case they do—but it’s clearly not a 'no.' The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance."

A second insider told the Mail, "The indication is that they are [coming], although there is a lot that needs to be worked through first."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly do want to attend the historic event, but allegedly have a few demands. According to sources, they want their son Archie's birthday to be recognized, since it falls on the same day as the coronation; they want to stay with Princess Eugenie at Frogmore instead of an apartment in Buckingham Palace; and they want to be included in the traditional Palace balcony appearance.

A palace source confirmed to the Mail that royal staff members are indeed planning for the Sussexes to attend, saying it's "always easier to make plans and provisions that might subsequently have to be dropped than not make any and then suddenly have to get that in motion further down the line."

Over the weekend, a rep for the Sussexes confirmed that they had been invited to the coronation. "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the spokesperson said.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Oh my gosh, disclose it already!