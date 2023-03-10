Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are Being Factored Into" All the Coronation Planning, Reportedly

Nobody has any clue whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending King Charles' coronation on May 6, but Buckingham Palace is planning the event as if they'll be there, apparently.
"Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning... the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything," one source told the Daily Mail.
"No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted—it could, of course, be just in case they do—but it’s clearly not a 'no.' The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance."
A second insider told the Mail, "The indication is that they are [coming], although there is a lot that needs to be worked through first."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly do want to attend the historic event, but allegedly have a few demands. According to sources, they want their son Archie's birthday to be recognized, since it falls on the same day as the coronation; they want to stay with Princess Eugenie at Frogmore instead of an apartment in Buckingham Palace; and they want to be included in the traditional Palace balcony appearance.
A palace source confirmed to the Mail that royal staff members are indeed planning for the Sussexes to attend, saying it's "always easier to make plans and provisions that might subsequently have to be dropped than not make any and then suddenly have to get that in motion further down the line."
Over the weekend, a rep for the Sussexes confirmed that they had been invited to the coronation. "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the spokesperson said.
"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."
Oh my gosh, disclose it already!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Blindsided" the Royal Family With Lilibet's New Princess Title, Source Says
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Edward Is the New Duke of Edinburgh, Just Like the Queen and Prince Philip Wanted
It's his birthday gift.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Exactly How to Tell If Your Skin Is Purging or Breaking Out
Timing is everything.
By Samantha Holender
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Blindsided" the Royal Family With Lilibet's New Princess Title, Source Says
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Edward Is the New Duke of Edinburgh, Just Like the Queen and Prince Philip Wanted
It's his birthday gift.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Comes Into His Own When He Appears Solo," Body Language Expert Says
He spoke at a BetterUp event in San Francisco.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want to Attend the Coronation, But Are Negotiating Their Terms
That will go down well!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Missing Princess Lilibet's Christening Wasn't a "Snub," Royal Historian Claims
Their agendas are... a whole thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Are Officially Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex
Coolest titles ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royals Were Invited to Lilibet's Los Angeles Christening, But Reportedly Declined the Invitation
...really?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Use Frogmore Eviction as "Another Excuse" to Skip the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims
Speculation is running wild.
By Iris Goldsztajn