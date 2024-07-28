Prince Harry Says He's Still Not Ready to Bring Meghan Markle Back to the U.K.

Prince Harry is opening up about the very legitimate reasons why he doesn't feel confident bringing his wife, Meghan Markle, back to the U.K. just yet.

In a recent interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex said it's "still dangerous" in the U.K., and that "all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read."

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me," he said at the time, referring to the ongoing security concerns and threats posed against his family and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, in particular.

"It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

Recently, Prince Harry was reportedly contemplating skipping the 10 year anniversary celebration of his beloved Invictus Games in the U.K., due to ongoing security threats and a lack of security normally provided by the monarchy that has since been rescinded after the Duke of Sussex officially stepped back from his royal duties.

According to The Mirror , Prince Harry was "considering canceling his upcoming trip to the U.K.” over said concerns and “after losing his security battle against the U.K. Home Office earlier this year.”

The Duke did eventually attend the celebratory event in-person, but sans his wife, Markle, or their two children, who did not travel with him to the U.K. to mark the 10-year anniversary of the paralympic-style games.

While Prince Harry and Markle have moved their family to the United States in attempt to avoid ongoing safety concerns across the pond, the move has not eradicated the threats entirely. Back in 2021, police responded to calls described as "phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes" at the couple's Montecito, Santa Barbara home, according to data from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office, the Telegraph reported at the time.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey , Markle opened up about the couple's desire not to make their son, Archie, a prince, in part because of the safety concerns.

She also claimed that her and her husband pleaded with the royal family not to withdraw Prince Harry's security detail after the pair decided to no longer serve as senior royals.

"I even wrote letters to his family saying, 'Please, it's very clear the protection of me or Archie is not a priority. I accept that. That is fine. Please keep my husband safe," Markle said at the time.

"I see the death threats. I see the racist propaganda. Please keep him safe," she continued. "Please don't pull his security and announce to the world when he and we are most vulnerable."