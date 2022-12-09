Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Fell Unconditionally in Love," Relationship Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised to tell us their love story through their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

And if nothing else, it's clear that they did that. The love is palpable between the two royals as they recount how they met, how their first date unfolded, how he proposed (in "downward dog," he quipped).

Throughout the difficult times, we see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands to reassure each other that they're safe, and we see them sharing intimate moments with inside jokes and a lot of affection. For instance, they often laugh and gaze lovingly into each other's eyes.

And if that's not enough to prove how real the love is between them, both had to make huge sacrifices to be together, as we've seen time and time again over the past few years. It would be difficult to argue that they could have made these choices if there wasn't a lot of love between them.

"Whatever people’s opinion is of Harry and Meghan, today no one can doubt from the first episode of their Netflix series [that] this is a love match between two people who fell deeply and unconditionally in love with each other," Sally Baker, a relationship expert and senior therapist at Working on the Body, tells Marie Claire.

"Whether we are ever to know the full machinations of what happened with the couple and the Royal Family will always be mired in controversy and heresay," she continues.

"What is clear is that something went terribly wrong and not only the family but the country missed out on the energy and the insights of two young people who would have helped royalty connect and have relevance to the next generation. They are our loss."