'Harry & Meghan' Shows Previously Unseen Photos of Archie and Lilibet

Prince harry and archie from netflix docuseries harry and meghan
(Image credit: Netflix )
published

After months of waiting, the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries are officially out—and boy, what a treat they are. Harry & Meghan details the Sussexes' love story and gives viewers a rare glimpse into home life with children Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, California. 

The couple have previously been very private with their children, but opened up for docuseries. "As a dad, and as parents, I think consent really is a key piece to this," Harry says in episode one. "That if you have children, it should be your consent as to what you share." 

Throughout the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the two shared some extremely cute, never-before-seen photos of Archie and Lilibet at home. 

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

A pregnant Meghan cuddles up with Archie. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Harry gives Archie a ride on his shoulders. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Baby Archie reaches for a photo of his "Grandma Diana." 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Meghan, Harry, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, celebrate Archie's first birthday. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Harry gives newborn daughter, Lilibet, a kiss on her forehead. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Harry cuddles up to Archie while under an umbrella. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Meghan holds Archie while in the car together. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Meghan gets kisses from her son. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Meghan cuddles up to a newborn Lilibet. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Meghan walks hand-in-hand with her toddler while at what appears to be their home in Montecito. 

(Image credit: Netflix )

Screen grabs from Netflix Harry and Meghan featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

Meghan reads a book to Archie while he sits on her lap. 

(Image credit: Netflix )
Editorial Fellow

Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

