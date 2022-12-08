'Harry & Meghan' Shows Previously Unseen Photos of Archie and Lilibet

After months of waiting, the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries are officially out—and boy, what a treat they are. Harry & Meghan details the Sussexes' love story and gives viewers a rare glimpse into home life with children Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, California.

The couple have previously been very private with their children, but opened up for docuseries. "As a dad, and as parents, I think consent really is a key piece to this," Harry says in episode one. "That if you have children, it should be your consent as to what you share."

Throughout the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the two shared some extremely cute, never-before-seen photos of Archie and Lilibet at home.

A pregnant Meghan cuddles up with Archie. (Image credit: Netflix )

Harry gives Archie a ride on his shoulders. (Image credit: Netflix )

Baby Archie reaches for a photo of his "Grandma Diana." (Image credit: Netflix )

Meghan, Harry, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, celebrate Archie's first birthday. (Image credit: Netflix )

Harry gives newborn daughter, Lilibet, a kiss on her forehead. (Image credit: Netflix )

Harry cuddles up to Archie while under an umbrella. (Image credit: Netflix )

Meghan holds Archie while in the car together. (Image credit: Netflix )

Meghan gets kisses from her son. (Image credit: Netflix )

Meghan cuddles up to a newborn Lilibet. (Image credit: Netflix )

Meghan walks hand-in-hand with her toddler while at what appears to be their home in Montecito. (Image credit: Netflix )