Prince Harry Met Meghan Markle Through His Secret Instagram Account

The first three episodes of Harry & Megan have officially dropped on Netflix, and with them an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal lives. While we have to wait until December 15 for the remaining three episodes, volume one of the docuseries already had some big revelations, including how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story came to be.
According to the docuseries, the two have social media to thank for the start of their relationship. "Meghan and I met over Instagram," Harry says in episode one. "I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat."
The Snapchat was a video of Meghan with the "doggy ears" filter. "That's what he saw of me," Meghan says while laughing. The filter certainly caught Harry's attention as he says, "That was the first thing. I was like, 'Who is that?'" to which Meghan replies, "That's ridiculous."
Meghan then explains that their mutual friend essentially set them up, although she initially didn't know who "prince haz" was. Rather than looking Harry up, Meghan wanted to see his Instagram feed. "I asked if I could see his feed," Meghan explains. "So that's the thing. When people say, 'Did you Google him?' No. But that's your homework. You're like, 'Hmmm, let me see what they're about in their feed. Not what someone says about them, but what they're putting out about themselves.' That was to me the best barometer."
So what did Meghan see on Prince Harry's private account that drew her in? She recalls, "I went through it and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa." And the rest is history.
Volume two of Harry & Megan drops December 15, which will surely bring even more cute tidbits about the couple.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
The Ultimate Guide to Paris
Where to stay and what to do in the City of Lights.
By Sara Holzman
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Appear on 'The Tonight Show' Next Week
The evidence is...very convincing.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix: The Biggest Revelations
The Sussexes tell it their way.
By Iris Goldsztajn