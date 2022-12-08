Prince Harry Met Meghan Markle Through His Secret Instagram Account

The first three episodes of Harry & Megan have officially dropped on Netflix, and with them an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal lives. While we have to wait until December 15 for the remaining three episodes, volume one of the docuseries already had some big revelations, including how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story came to be.

According to the docuseries, the two have social media to thank for the start of their relationship. "Meghan and I met over Instagram," Harry says in episode one. "I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat."

The Snapchat was a video of Meghan with the "doggy ears" filter. "That's what he saw of me," Meghan says while laughing. The filter certainly caught Harry's attention as he says, "That was the first thing. I was like, 'Who is that?'" to which Meghan replies, "That's ridiculous."

Meghan then explains that their mutual friend essentially set them up, although she initially didn't know who "prince haz" was. Rather than looking Harry up, Meghan wanted to see his Instagram feed. "I asked if I could see his feed," Meghan explains. "So that's the thing. When people say, 'Did you Google him?' No. But that's your homework. You're like, 'Hmmm, let me see what they're about in their feed. Not what someone says about them, but what they're putting out about themselves.' That was to me the best barometer."

So what did Meghan see on Prince Harry's private account that drew her in? She recalls, "I went through it and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa." And the rest is history.

Volume two of Harry & Megan drops December 15, which will surely bring even more cute tidbits about the couple.