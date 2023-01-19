Prince Harry's Memoir Hasn't "Had a Profound Effect" on Princess Kate, Body Language Expert Claims

Princess Kate went out on a solo engagement on Wednesday, and she didn't give away any signs that she might have been rattled by the release of Prince Harry's shock memoir Spare last week.

In fact, she "came across extremely confident" and "very comfortable in her surroundings and her own skin," according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

While visiting a daycare organization in Luton, the princess was super smiley while meeting with staff members and kids, who were participating in craft projects. She was having a great time, and it really didn't look like anything was clouding her mood.

"I don’t believe the release of Prince Harry’s new book has had a profound effect on Kate," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Bingo (opens in new tab).

"From her body language, she appears totally at ease and isn’t showing any signs of distress or frustration. In fact, she’s even more confident as usual.

"She is clearly focused on the task at hand and wants to do the very best for the venue she is attending. While some people may expect them to be fazed, it’s business as usual for Kate and William!"

As expected, Spare didn't hold back in painting Kate in a less than flattering light. Among other things, Harry went into detail about Kate's heated arguments with Meghan Markle, as well as the role he claims she played in encouraging him to wear his infamous Nazi costume.

While Prince William hasn't shown any signs of being thrown off balance in public, he is said to be "horrified" by his younger brother's revelations.