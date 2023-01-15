Prince William Vows to “Keep Going” While Speaking to a Well-Wisher at a Recent Royal Engagement

It had only been 48 hours since the publication of Prince Harry’s tell-all Spare when the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their first working day of 2023 last Thursday. As William and Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool—their first of two stops on that day’s agenda—they stopped and greeted well-wishers as their visit concluded, including one elderly woman who “took the opportunity to provide some words of encouragement for the future king,” Page Six reports.

Clutching William’s hand, 81-year-old Sylvia said “Keep going, Will, scousers love you,” referring to the nickname for Liverpudlians, the outlet writes.

“I will do,” William defiantly responded, according to The Telegraph .

In Spare, Harry calls William both his “beloved brother” and his “archnemesis.” The title itself is a nod to “the heir and the spare,” the nicknames for William (the heir to the British throne) and Harry (quite crudely referred to as the “spare,” if something should ever happen to William).

After the book came out last Tuesday, a source told Us Weekly that William was “horrified” by his brother’s claims about him in his memoir.

“He doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore,” the insider said. “He wants to believe that there’s still hope for peace down the line, but it’s hard. The fact Harry has been so rude and insulting towards him, his wife, his father, and the monarchy as a whole is just terrible, and he doesn’t see how Harry can possibly come back into the fold in any capacity now.”

The source continued “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry. He’s come to terms with the fact he’s lost his little brother, and quite possibly for life. He knew the book would be embarrassing and possibly explosive, but not like this. There’s just so much anger, warped interpretations, and, in some cases, outright untruths as far as William sees it.”