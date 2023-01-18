Princess Kate Brightens Up a Cold January in an Orange Sweater Set by Gabriela Hearst

I am so. Into this.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales interacts with children making face masks during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, north of London on January 18, 2023, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.
(Image credit: Photo by Justin Tallis / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

It's freezing in the U.K. right now, but thankfully Princess Kate is bringing the warmth of sunshine with her fashion (and no, I don't mean *that* TikTok trend).

The Princess of Wales went on a solo engagement on Wednesday, visiting a daycare in Luton, near London, and rewore a beautiful orange spice-colored sweater set by Gabriela Hearst for the occasion. Both her turtleneck sweater (opens in new tab) and her form-fitting skirt (opens in new tab) are available on sale right now, BTW.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Foxcubs Nursery In Luton

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The royal actually wore this set pretty recently, during hers and Prince William's visit to Boston in December, under a warm brown coat.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

Back in England and the cold of January, Kate wore a camel coat by Massimo Dutti over the ensemble. She accessorized with a thick black belt and swapped her usual suede heeled pumps for black wedge boots to shield her from the cold temps. She wore her hair down and lightly curled.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Foxcubs Nursery In Luton

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

 (opens in new tab)
Gabriela Hearst Peppe Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Gabriela Hearst Epper Skirt

Royal reporter Rebecca English wrote on Twitter, "I’m with The Princess of Wales as she visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to highlight how best practice and parenting in the crucial early years of childhood has such a significant effect on lifelong outcomes."

While in Luton, Kate met nursery staff, and spent lots of time playing with the kids there. She helped the little ones make and decorate paper bunny masks, and even tried one on for size. Absolute scenes.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Foxcubs Nursery In Luton

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Much of Princess Kate's charity work focuses on causes related to early childhood, and she often works with organizations working to promote healthy development and support caregivers.

Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

