Princess Kate Brightens Up a Cold January in an Orange Sweater Set by Gabriela Hearst

It's freezing in the U.K. right now, but thankfully Princess Kate is bringing the warmth of sunshine with her fashion (and no, I don't mean *that* TikTok trend).
The Princess of Wales went on a solo engagement on Wednesday, visiting a daycare in Luton, near London, and rewore a beautiful orange spice-colored sweater set by Gabriela Hearst for the occasion. Both her turtleneck sweater (opens in new tab) and her form-fitting skirt (opens in new tab) are available on sale right now, BTW.
The royal actually wore this set pretty recently, during hers and Prince William's visit to Boston in December, under a warm brown coat.
Back in England and the cold of January, Kate wore a camel coat by Massimo Dutti over the ensemble. She accessorized with a thick black belt and swapped her usual suede heeled pumps for black wedge boots to shield her from the cold temps. She wore her hair down and lightly curled.
Royal reporter Rebecca English wrote on Twitter, "I’m with The Princess of Wales as she visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to highlight how best practice and parenting in the crucial early years of childhood has such a significant effect on lifelong outcomes."
While in Luton, Kate met nursery staff, and spent lots of time playing with the kids there. She helped the little ones make and decorate paper bunny masks, and even tried one on for size. Absolute scenes.
Much of Princess Kate's charity work focuses on causes related to early childhood, and she often works with organizations working to promote healthy development and support caregivers.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Selena Gomez Revealed Meryl Streep Is Joining 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Fans are losing it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez and Her Rumored New Boyfriend Went on a Cute Bowling Date
So happy for them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Kiss Madonna With Britney Spears in Iconic VMAs Moment
WHAT
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Dazzled in a Royal Blue Vintage Chanel Blazer for Her Latest Engagement
Name a more iconic duo, I'll wait.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's Latest Zara Blazer Is on Sale Right Now
Royally good fashion that won't hurt your wallet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Stunned in Powder Blue While Visiting Northern Ireland
She's back on her color-blocking streak.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Stunned in a Navy Suit While Meeting Members of the Royal Navy
I see what she did there!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Rounds Out the Summer in Yet Another Polka Dot Dress
Here's permission to bring the print into fall.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wore the Most Flawless Outfit to Promote Her 'Archetypes' Podcast
Her shirt is still in stock!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy
You'll need to drop a cool $5k, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Evolution of Royal Engagement Rings
Let's just say family heirlooms are a big trend.
By Charlotte Chilton