Princess Kate Brightens Up a Cold January in an Orange Sweater Set by Gabriela Hearst

It's freezing in the U.K. right now, but thankfully Princess Kate is bringing the warmth of sunshine with her fashion (and no, I don't mean *that* TikTok trend).

The Princess of Wales went on a solo engagement on Wednesday, visiting a daycare in Luton, near London, and rewore a beautiful orange spice-colored sweater set by Gabriela Hearst for the occasion. Both her turtleneck sweater (opens in new tab) and her form-fitting skirt (opens in new tab) are available on sale right now, BTW.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The royal actually wore this set pretty recently, during hers and Prince William's visit to Boston in December, under a warm brown coat.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

Back in England and the cold of January, Kate wore a camel coat by Massimo Dutti over the ensemble. She accessorized with a thick black belt and swapped her usual suede heeled pumps for black wedge boots to shield her from the cold temps. She wore her hair down and lightly curled.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Royal reporter Rebecca English wrote on Twitter, "I’m with The Princess of Wales as she visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to highlight how best practice and parenting in the crucial early years of childhood has such a significant effect on lifelong outcomes."

While in Luton, Kate met nursery staff, and spent lots of time playing with the kids there. She helped the little ones make and decorate paper bunny masks, and even tried one on for size. Absolute scenes.

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Much of Princess Kate's charity work focuses on causes related to early childhood, and she often works with organizations working to promote healthy development and support caregivers.