Prince Harry's Memoir Title Has Been Revealed, And It's SO Good

Not to make this about me, but Prince Harry's memoir is being released on my birthday, and I might well pass out from excitement.
The bombshell book is now slated for release on Jan. 10, 2023, and officially has a title, too. Are you ready? It's called SPARE. How absolutely amazing is that???
By the way, if that went over your head, the title is a reference to the widespread expression "the heir and the spare," whereby Prince William is the heir to the throne and Prince Harry was his potential replacement before the Prince of Wales had children.
Anywho, The New York Times was the first to report the new release date. Shortly after, the book's publishers revealed the (amazing, gorgeous, beautiful) title and gave us more insight into what we can expect than we've had since it was first announced.
"SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror," their statement read (via Sky News (opens in new tab)).
"As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling and how their lives would play out from that point on."
The book is described as follows: "With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
There's also a cover for the book, with a close-up of Harry looking serious. It reads only "PRINCE HARRY" at the top, and "SPARE" at the bottom. Just, wow.
"Penguin Random House is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry's candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere," said Markus Dohle, CEO for Penguin Random House.
"He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world."
Holy. Moly.
