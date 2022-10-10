Prince Harry's Memoir "Won't See the Light of Day," Tina Brown Claims

Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

I've been reporting on delays to Prince Harry's memoir publication date for long enough that it is starting to feel less and less likely that it will actually ever make it onto bookstands.

To clarify, this is only speculation on my part, but royal biographer Tina Brown does seem to agree, for what it's worth.

"They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it," Brown said during the Henley Literary Festival (via the Telegraph).

"If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day.

"The window is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book."

The news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' multimillion-dollar four-book deal with Penguin Random House was revealed in July 2021, which included the duke's highly anticipated (to put it mildly) memoir.

The book was originally slated for release in late 2022, but last we heard it was reportedly pushed back to 2023. TBH, it does sort of feel like it will just be delayed indefinitely until we collectively forget about it, but let's see, I guess.

Brown also told her audience that she thought the late Princess Diana would advise her youngest son to return to the Royal Family in one way or another.

"Diana was very pragmatic," she explained. "I think she would have said to Harry, 'This isn’t going anywhere. You need to make a deal and find a way to come back.'"

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

