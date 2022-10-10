Prince Harry's Memoir "Won't See the Light of Day," Tina Brown Claims

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
I've been reporting on delays to Prince Harry's memoir publication date for long enough that it is starting to feel less and less likely that it will actually ever make it onto bookstands.
To clarify, this is only speculation on my part, but royal biographer Tina Brown does seem to agree, for what it's worth.
"They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it," Brown said during the Henley Literary Festival (via the Telegraph).
"If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day.
"The window is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book."
The news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' multimillion-dollar four-book deal with Penguin Random House was revealed in July 2021, which included the duke's highly anticipated (to put it mildly) memoir.
The book was originally slated for release in late 2022, but last we heard it was reportedly pushed back to 2023. TBH, it does sort of feel like it will just be delayed indefinitely until we collectively forget about it, but let's see, I guess.
Brown also told her audience that she thought the late Princess Diana would advise her youngest son to return to the Royal Family in one way or another.
"Diana was very pragmatic," she explained. "I think she would have said to Harry, 'This isn’t going anywhere. You need to make a deal and find a way to come back.'"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Was “Furious” About How Father King Charles III Handled the Ousting of a Former Top Royal Staffer
Both Charles and William share a fiery temper, royal experts claim.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Are You Registered to Vote?
With voting rights under attack, double-checking your voter registration status is more important than ever.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Prince Harry Gives a Rare Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet in Video Call
Gerald the giraffe!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Archie and Lilibet Sussex Could Get "Prince" and "Prncess" Titles, But They Would "Come With a Caveat," Royal Author Says
That checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Hustling to Drastically Edit Their Netflix Docuseries, Source Claims
They're just making the regular kind of edits, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14 Million Home Is a "Humble Cottage" Compared to Neighboring Houses, Tina Brown Claims
Um.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Hired the Queen's Funeral Bagpiper to Wake Him Up Every Morning
A little light news to start your day.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Joins Elton John and Other Celebrities in a Lawsuit Against Associated Newspapers
It's a breach of privacy claim.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Got Super Competitive While Learning to Mix Cocktails
These two, I swear.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Oooof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Reportedly Hated That Kate Middleton's Fashion Got More Attention Than His Work Did
Right...
By Iris Goldsztajn