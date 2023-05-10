Prince Louis Was Filmed Eating a S'more So Delicious It Literally Made Him "Weak at the Knees"

Oh, Louis.

Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England. The Big Help Out is a day when people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities. It is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Louis is hilarious.

The five-year-old more than established himself as the Royal Family's youngest jokester last year at the late Queen's Jubilee, when he was photographed making all sorts of funny faces, as well as slightly annoying his older sister Princess Charlotte (but all in good fun).

Little Louis' latest antics came about during his first-ever official royal engagement, which he undertook alongside his mother Princess Kate, his father Prince William, and his siblings George and Charlotte on Monday.

For the Coronation's Big Help Out event, the Wales family headed to the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, close to their home in Windsor, where they got stuck into scouting activities such as shooting a bow and arrow and helping to renovate the group's Scout Hut.

But the activity that—unsurprisingly—spoke to the Wales children, and especially Louis, the most was the marshmallow-toasting portion of the event.

The kids got to eat the gooey marshmallows by themselves, but they also got to eat full-on s'mores.

When Louis was handed his own sweet sandwich, his dad William said, "oh my goodness, you've made his day."

Louis immediately gave the s'more a try, and it evidently tasted so delicious that he started to flail around dramatically.

Hello! magazine, who shared footage of the interaction on TikTok, quipped, "When the food is so good it makes you weak at the knees."

As a seasoned drama queen with an insatiable sweet tooth myself, I can only applaud Prince Louis for his amazing performance. Princess Charlotte, as for her, looked slightly less impressed with her younger brother. Clearly she's seen it all before.

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

