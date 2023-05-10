Prince Louis Was Filmed Eating a S'more So Delicious It Literally Made Him "Weak at the Knees"

Prince Louis is hilarious.

The five-year-old more than established himself as the Royal Family's youngest jokester last year at the late Queen's Jubilee, when he was photographed making all sorts of funny faces, as well as slightly annoying his older sister Princess Charlotte (but all in good fun).

Little Louis' latest antics came about during his first-ever official royal engagement, which he undertook alongside his mother Princess Kate, his father Prince William, and his siblings George and Charlotte on Monday.

For the Coronation's Big Help Out event, the Wales family headed to the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, close to their home in Windsor, where they got stuck into scouting activities such as shooting a bow and arrow and helping to renovate the group's Scout Hut.

But the activity that—unsurprisingly—spoke to the Wales children, and especially Louis, the most was the marshmallow-toasting portion of the event.

The kids got to eat the gooey marshmallows by themselves, but they also got to eat full-on s'mores.

When Louis was handed his own sweet sandwich, his dad William said, "oh my goodness, you've made his day."

Louis immediately gave the s'more a try, and it evidently tasted so delicious that he started to flail around dramatically.

Hello! magazine, who shared footage of the interaction on TikTok, quipped, "When the food is so good it makes you weak at the knees."

As a seasoned drama queen with an insatiable sweet tooth myself, I can only applaud Prince Louis for his amazing performance. Princess Charlotte, as for her, looked slightly less impressed with her younger brother. Clearly she's seen it all before.