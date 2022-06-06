Princess Charlotte Hilariously Pushed Prince Louis' Leg Off Her During the Jubilee Pageant

The Cambridge kids were at once adorable and hilarious during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this past weekend.

They made a carriage appearance during Trooping the Colour, had to be kept entertained, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen, and many more sweet moments.

Prince Louis especially provided the comic relief, thanks to a series of faces he pulled, as well as a funny moment when his older sister Princess Charlotte felt compelled to intervene as he was waving a little too animatedly.

But there was another moment you might have missed if you didn't watch the celebrations live, and it had royal fans very amused by it all.

At one point during Sunday's Jubilee pageant, Louis tried to casually lie back and put his feet up on Charlotte's lap, but his sister was having none of it. In a clip posted by Hello! on Instagram, the young princess—looking a little disgruntled—can be seen immediately pushing her little brother's leg off of her, before calmly turning back to watch the show.

Fans commented on the hilarious moment. "Hahahaha she’s gonna be something when she grows up being the only little princess they have," someone wrote. "Homie definitely understands the little brother assignment," said someone else. "Charlotte is such a character. Love her," chimed in a third.

Throughout the four-day weekend, Louis seemed to grow a little restless at having to sit through lengthy events. Various family members did their best to keep him entertained by pointing fun things out to him—planes, flags, and such—but that didn't stop the four-year-old from yawning at various points. I mean, fair enough: The kid is four years old, as previously stated.