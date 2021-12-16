Prince William Brings Kate Middleton a "Gin and Tonic" Once the Kids Are in Bed, A Family Friend Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton's life must be pretty stressful, so having relaxing rituals they can share seems like a good idea.

Apparently, after a long day and once George, Charlotte and Louis are in bed, the duke treats his duchess to a homemade mixed drink.

"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic," a family friend tells People. "They look after each other, but in different ways."

British people are pretty obsessed with gin generally (as evidenced by the plethora of gin-themed greeting cards and novelty gifts currently for sale here in London (I just bought my dog a G&T chew toy)), so this latest tidbit about the duchess' drinking habits further cements her status as a down-to-earth royal.

Another source confirms that theory, saying, "Kate likes to keep an ordinary life." She tries to make things as normal as possible for her kids, for example, by being very present and trying her best not to spoil them too much.

This isn't the first time the Cambridges have been reported to enjoy normal-person food and drink. Back in September, they were spotted enjoying a pub lunch near their Norfolk home, which included burgers and fries. Back in 2019, the duchess also revealed that she preferred bacon to pepperoni on her pizza.

With that in mind, what the royals can and can't eat on various occasions is a bit less relatable: For example, you won't be seeing the Cambridges in your local branch of Red Lobster any time soon, because they're not allowed to eat shellfish in public, apparently.

Also, they reportedly can't have any carbs for dinner if the Queen is eating with them, according to a former Buckingham Palace chef—so that's no potatoes, rice or pasta. Yikes.