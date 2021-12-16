Prince William Brings Kate Middleton a "Gin and Tonic" Once the Kids Are in Bed, A Family Friend Says
She deserves it, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Prince William and Kate Middleton's life must be pretty stressful, so having relaxing rituals they can share seems like a good idea.
Apparently, after a long day and once George, Charlotte and Louis are in bed, the duke treats his duchess to a homemade mixed drink.
"William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic," a family friend tells People. "They look after each other, but in different ways."
British people are pretty obsessed with gin generally (as evidenced by the plethora of gin-themed greeting cards and novelty gifts currently for sale here in London (I just bought my dog a G&T chew toy)), so this latest tidbit about the duchess' drinking habits further cements her status as a down-to-earth royal.
Another source confirms that theory, saying, "Kate likes to keep an ordinary life." She tries to make things as normal as possible for her kids, for example, by being very present and trying her best not to spoil them too much.
This isn't the first time the Cambridges have been reported to enjoy normal-person food and drink. Back in September, they were spotted enjoying a pub lunch near their Norfolk home, which included burgers and fries. Back in 2019, the duchess also revealed that she preferred bacon to pepperoni on her pizza.
With that in mind, what the royals can and can't eat on various occasions is a bit less relatable: For example, you won't be seeing the Cambridges in your local branch of Red Lobster any time soon, because they're not allowed to eat shellfish in public, apparently.
Also, they reportedly can't have any carbs for dinner if the Queen is eating with them, according to a former Buckingham Palace chef—so that's no potatoes, rice or pasta. Yikes.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Sarah Ferguson Says Meghan Markle Makes Prince Harry "Happy" and That Princess Diana Would Agree
Fergie approves.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton "Has Really Come Into Her Own" As She Prepares to Turn 40, Insider Says
She exudes confidence.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 16 Best Antioxidant Serums for Skin That Glows
Begone, free radicals.
By Hannah Morrill
-
Sarah Ferguson Says Meghan Markle Makes Prince Harry "Happy" and That Princess Diana Would Agree
Fergie approves.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton "Has Really Come Into Her Own" As She Prepares to Turn 40, Insider Says
She exudes confidence.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Christmas Celebrations Are Still Going Ahead Amid COVID Case Surge
That includes Christmas lunch at Windsor at celebrations at Sandringham.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Act as a Bridge" to Older Royals, Expert Says
They're really stepping up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Are Looking Forward to Starting Fresh" After Christmas, Source Says
And their kids can't wait to celebrate.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Can Expect "More Awkward Revelations" in "Unauthorized Biographies," Royal Expert Says
She'll need a PR strategy to counteract them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles Release an Unexpected — But Perfectly 2021 — Christmas Card
It’s part holiday cheer and part PSA.
By Julie Tremaine
-
Meghan Markle May Be Considering Getting Her Own Talk Show, Royal Expert Claims
This comes after she appeared on The Ellen Show.
By Iris Goldsztajn