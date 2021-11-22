Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Might Get 3 Christmases This Year, Expert Says

While the Cambridges head to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas with the Queen each year (bar 2020), those celebrations are incredibly formal, so it only makes sense that Kate Middleton and Prince William would want their kids to experience a little normalcy as well.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will probably get as many as three Christmases this year, although he also stresses that this doesn't mean they will get super expensive presents.

"I think we’re looking at three Christmases rolled into one for William and Kate and their children," Larcombe tells OK!. "There will be Christmas on their own with their kids, the more formal celebrations at Sandringham with William’s family and then time with Kate’s family, the Middletons."

The expert then made a point to add, "But something we know for sure about WIlliam and Kate is that they want their children to feel normal and so they certainly won’t be lavishing them with expensive gifts, that’s for certain. They won’t let them be spoiled."

The festivities at Sandringham aren't centered around gifting, which surely helps the Cambridges not overly spoil their kids. "The Sandringham Christmas is quite formal and traditional and the royals don’t tend to go in for lavish presents,” Larcombe continues. "Between royals it’s always token gestures or jokey presents, there’s never anything of any real value. They don’t go mad for gift giving either and tend to give each other one present."

While the Cambridges are guests of honor at Sandringham, Larcombe believes they will want to do some things their way as well this year. "I think William and Kate will be making their own traditions by having a little family Christmas and presents under the Christmas tree at Anmer," he adds, referring to the family's residence in Norfolk. "Maybe they’ll even allow the kids to open a few presents before they head off to Sandringham."

Lastly, just because Middleton married a royal doesn't mean that she has forgotten about her own family. "I’m told that they’re definitely seeing their other grandparents, the Middletons, possibly for New Year, either at Anmer or they may go to Carole and Michael’s home in Berkshire," Larcombe explains.

The expert adds that, while their parents may not spoil them themselves, George, Louis and Charlotte still receive tons of gifts from members of the public. "There are protocols for what happens to these gifts and the children will be shielded from them," he says. The future of the monarchy, they're just like us.