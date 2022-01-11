Prince William Was "Furious" About the Oprah Interview, Didn't Want to Attend the Princess Diana Statue Unveiling With Prince Harry

So, obviously, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey wasn't the Royal Family's fav moment of 2021. That said, it's hard to know exactly how badly they took it.

According to a friend, speaking to the Times of London (via the Mirror), Prince William was particularly affected by his brother's revelations—so much so that he didn't want to see the Duke of Sussex at all at their mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling in the summer.

"William was still furious," the friend told the outlet. "He had taken the view that he’d only give so much. He just didn’t want to go there [with Harry]."

If the two brothers spoke at all as part of the event, they have Kate Middleton to thank for facilitating the exchange. She "worked her magic out of sight," apparently.

"[Catherine] was amazing behind the scenes when Harry came," an aide told the Times.

Princes William and Harry released a joint statement following the unveiling, which read, "Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character—qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

The Duchess of Cambridge's role as peacemaker was previously highlighted by royal commentator Angela Levin, speaking to Marie Claire on the occasion of the duchess' 40th birthday. "She has tried to act as a bridge between William and Harry," Levin told us. "There was [a] very bad feeling between H and W when H came over for the funeral of Prince Philip. Catherine started talking to H as they left the chapel. William joined her and she slowed down and let the two talk. I don’t think either of them would have made the first move to speak to each other."

Here's to hoping we see better brotherly relations in 2022!