Prince William Was "Furious" About the Oprah Interview, Didn't Want to Attend the Princess Diana Statue Unveiling With Prince Harry
Kate Middleton stepped in.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
So, obviously, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey wasn't the Royal Family's fav moment of 2021. That said, it's hard to know exactly how badly they took it.
According to a friend, speaking to the Times of London (via the Mirror), Prince William was particularly affected by his brother's revelations—so much so that he didn't want to see the Duke of Sussex at all at their mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling in the summer.
"William was still furious," the friend told the outlet. "He had taken the view that he’d only give so much. He just didn’t want to go there [with Harry]."
If the two brothers spoke at all as part of the event, they have Kate Middleton to thank for facilitating the exchange. She "worked her magic out of sight," apparently.
"[Catherine] was amazing behind the scenes when Harry came," an aide told the Times.
Princes William and Harry released a joint statement following the unveiling, which read, "Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character—qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.
"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."
The Duchess of Cambridge's role as peacemaker was previously highlighted by royal commentator Angela Levin, speaking to Marie Claire on the occasion of the duchess' 40th birthday. "She has tried to act as a bridge between William and Harry," Levin told us. "There was [a] very bad feeling between H and W when H came over for the funeral of Prince Philip. Catherine started talking to H as they left the chapel. William joined her and she slowed down and let the two talk. I don’t think either of them would have made the first move to speak to each other."
Here's to hoping we see better brotherly relations in 2022!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
You'll Devour Colleen McKeegan's 'The Wild One'
Marie Claire shares an exclusive first look at McKeegan's buzzy coming-of-age thriller.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Pete Davidson Says Bob Saget Helped Him Through "Some Rough Mental Health Stuff" in Tribute to Late Actor
Saget was beloved in show business.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Wore a Stunning Makeup Look to Promote 'Hotel Transylvania'
In Rare Beauty, obvi.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Birthday Portraits Represent Her "Unfurling Her Wings" to Become Queen, Body Language Expert Says
The Cambridges released three photos for the duchess' 40th.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton at 40: Royal Experts on the Evolution of the Future Queen
To mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday, Marie Claire spoke to royal experts about her evolution from poised but shy fiancée to confident powerhouse.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Was "Surprised" by How Suddenly Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced Their Engagement, Expert Says
They moved really quickly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Will Donate Damages From Court Case Against the 'Daily Mail' to Anti-Bullying Charity, Spokesperson Says
She is getting a hefty payout.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is "Very Good" With People Like Princess Diana Was, Royal Expert Says
She's a great listener.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Will Probably Have a "Low-Key" 40th Birthday in Contrast to Meghan Markle, Expert Says
It's all about family for the duchess.
By Iris Goldsztajn