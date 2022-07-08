Prince William and Kate Middleton Don't Use Helicopters as Much Now Because the Queen Was "Uncomfortable" With It, Apparently
They were flying from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace a lot.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Apparently, Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't flying in helicopters from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall as much these days, and the Queen may have had something to do with it.
According to royal commentator Richard Palmer, there was the Firm's general "unhappiness" at the Cambridges' back and forth journeys on a chopper, but this was also exacerbated by the release of the royal spending report last week.
"I mean, I think they've been curtailed with [flying in a helicopter] a little bit," Palmer told Express.
"I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family travelling by helicopter."
This is partly because heirs to the throne shouldn't travel together, per a well-established royal rule, in case there should be an accident.
Commenting on this element of it, Palmer said, "For whatever reason, the Queen let it be known that she was worried about the Cambridges traveling as a family by helicoper because of the possibilty of a crash."
This could potentially mean the "third, fourth, fifth in line to throne being wiped out in the crash," the expert explained. Prince George is currently third in line, Princess Charlotte fourth, and Prince Louis fifth. Bit macabre, but OK.
Elsewhere, Palmer said, "I think there was partly a bit more going on behind the scenes.
"I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending traveling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters.
"People in the Cambridges' camp would say actually that didn't happen very often at all.
"Other people seemed to imply that it was happening a bit more than the Queen wanted it to happen."
The Queen has a bit of a history with not loving to see Prince William on a chopper. The Duke of Cambridge is a trained helicopter pilot, and previously served in the Royal Air Force. Back in 2021, a source told The Sun, "Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport. It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried."
I think we would all agree that there's no sense in worrying the Queen unnecessarily.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Who Is Joseph Quinn, a.k.a. Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things'?
The breakout star of season four says he made some "really dear friends" on set.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Beauty Around the Clock: Sabrina Carpenter
The singer and actress on the importance of being yourself, in beauty as in life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Who Is Jamie Campbell Bower From 'Stranger Things' Season 4?
You might recognize the British actor from the 'Twilight' or 'Harry Potter' franchises.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince William Was Filmed Swearing at Wimbledon, Apparently
It's an emotional experience, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked "Like a Young Couple on a First Date" at the Duke's Polo Match: Body Language Expert
:)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Unseen Fan Photos of the Royals Are Going on Display at Kensington Palace
This is kinda cool.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are as Confident as a Couple as They Are Individually: Body Language Expert
They are super comfortable in themselves.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Were "In Complete Unison" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says
They're honestly so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Photographed Duchess Camilla for the Cover of 'Country Life' Magazine
Camilla specially commissioned the Duchess of Cambridge.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Check Out This Very Special Portrait of Princess Diana
Put this in the Louvre. But literally, though.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Queen Elizabeth's Royal Duties Have Been Updated for the First Time In Years
Buckingham Palace says the change isn't "drastic."
By Kathleen Walsh