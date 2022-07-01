The Royal Family Cost U.K. Taxpayers Over $120 Million Last Year, While Meghan and Harry Remain Financially Independent

Each tax year, the Royal Family releases a financial report known as the Sovereign Grant Report, which details their total taxpayer-funded expenditures.

The report for 2021-22 was released on June 29, and contains information on—among other things—travel costs incurred by various royals in the year ending March 31.

It has been widely noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not listed as having benefited from any U.K. tax funds at all. In fact, the only mentions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the entire 129-page report relate to their British base of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, for which they pay private rent. They also reimbursed taxpayers for refurbishments to the home totaling £2.4 million ($2.9 million USD at today's exchange rate) in September 2020.

A source close to the royals said the Sussexes "should be congratulated on achieving their goal" of earning millions of their own private money (via Express). These earnings come from a number of ventures, including a deal with Netflix, one with Spotify, Prince Harry's upcoming memoir with Penguin Random House, and his role as chief impact officer for startup BetterUp.

Reports have been circulating that imply the Sussexes have only just become financially independent; however, they were reported to have been standing on their own two feet as early as September 2020, which coincides with their repayment on Frogmore.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Royal Family as a whole incurred £102.4 million (roughly $124 million) in expenditures, which include travel, payroll and staff costs, property maintenance, utilities, housekeeping and more.

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's controversial tour of the Caribbean cost £226,383 ($273,288) in charter flights alone. Beyond the cost of the trip, many commentators found it problematic because of the Royal Family's historical connection to slavery, colonialism and racism. The Cambridges have since expressed their regret over that painful history.