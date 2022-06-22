Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Get a Joint 40th Birthday Party Hosted by the Queen

Prince William turned 40 yesterday, June 21, some five months after his wife Kate Middleton reached the milestone birthday on January 9.

The Duchess of Cambridge's celebrations were decidedly low-key, having taken place while the Omicron COVID variant was still spreading exponentially in the U.K. She also reportedly didn't feel the need for any lavish parties. Instead, her birthday was marked by the release of exclusive portraits by Paolo Roversi, one of which is currently on loan for the summer at the University of St. Andrews.

The duke, however, seems to feel that they should mark the occasion properly, and has reportedly been granted the green light to throw a joint birthday bash for himself and the duchess later on this summer.

Royal sources told the Mirror there is a general agreement that the Cambridges should get to "celebrate their landmark birthdays in style."

The party will be hosted by the Queen in one of her favorite residences, either Windsor Castle or Sandringham Estate, although it sounds like Prince William is largely responsible for the actual organization.

Commentators have remarked on how both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have found more confidence in themselves as they each turned 40, displaying a greater sense of who they are as individuals and as a couple—and they are said to bring out the best in each other, too, so it's only fitting that they should be celebrated side by side.

Looking at Prince William's public persona on his 40th birthday, body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire, "Kate has had a lot to do with building William’s confidence, especially during royal engagements and meeting other civil dignitaries. Of course, becoming a father has given William a great deal of inner peace and tranquility and boosted his confidence in himself." Sounds about right!