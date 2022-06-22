Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Get a Joint 40th Birthday Party Hosted by the Queen
Party time!!!!!
Prince William turned 40 yesterday, June 21, some five months after his wife Kate Middleton reached the milestone birthday on January 9.
The Duchess of Cambridge's celebrations were decidedly low-key, having taken place while the Omicron COVID variant was still spreading exponentially in the U.K. She also reportedly didn't feel the need for any lavish parties. Instead, her birthday was marked by the release of exclusive portraits by Paolo Roversi, one of which is currently on loan for the summer at the University of St. Andrews.
The duke, however, seems to feel that they should mark the occasion properly, and has reportedly been granted the green light to throw a joint birthday bash for himself and the duchess later on this summer.
Royal sources told the Mirror there is a general agreement that the Cambridges should get to "celebrate their landmark birthdays in style."
The party will be hosted by the Queen in one of her favorite residences, either Windsor Castle or Sandringham Estate, although it sounds like Prince William is largely responsible for the actual organization.
Commentators have remarked on how both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have found more confidence in themselves as they each turned 40, displaying a greater sense of who they are as individuals and as a couple—and they are said to bring out the best in each other, too, so it's only fitting that they should be celebrated side by side.
Looking at Prince William's public persona on his 40th birthday, body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire, "Kate has had a lot to do with building William’s confidence, especially during royal engagements and meeting other civil dignitaries. Of course, becoming a father has given William a great deal of inner peace and tranquility and boosted his confidence in himself." Sounds about right!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know
There's a lot going on when it comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' this year—but we probably won't get Lil Jon back.
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled NBC show is returning for a final chapter (or two) on Netflix.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Halsey’s Latest Eye Makeup Look Is a Lesson in Color Blocking
They only used three About Face products to get the look.
By Samantha Holender
-
Prince William Is a "Gentle Soul" Like Princess Diana Was, Astrologer Says
It bodes well for his reign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Friends Say Relationship Trouble Rumors Are Totally Unfounded
They're all good, tyvm.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Has "Built William's Confidence," Body Language Expert Says
At 40, Prince William is more confident than ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps as He Raises Awareness for Homelessness
He sold a magazine on the street to raise funds.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles and the Queen Share a Bunch of Throwback Pics of Prince William on His 40th Birthday
Cute cute cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Duchess Camilla Opened Up About Her Marriage to Prince Charles Not Always Being "Easy"
She posed for Vogue for the first time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie Shared Adorable New Pics of Baby August and "Best Dada" Jack Brooksbank
Soooo pure.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Once Told Princess Diana He Wanted to Be a Policeman So He "Could Protect Her," Royal Author Says
She leaned on him for support.
By Iris Goldsztajn