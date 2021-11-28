It's "Unlikely" Prince William and Kate Will Stay With Harry and Meghan on U.S. Trip

Expect a ton of headlines all about the upcoming trip Prince William and Duchess Kate will make to the U.S. in 2022, their first visit to the States since Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California last year. But one story you shouldn’t hold your breath for? News that the couples will bunk together at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito house, which royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti calls "unlikely."

While the exact itinerary for William and Kate’s trip is unknown so far, it would be pretty big news if they decided to completely forgo visiting Harry and Meghan. But Sacerdoti says that it would be a tricky social situation to navigate for all involved if they stayed together under one roof. “It’s a sort of lose-lose situation,” Sacerdoti told Us Weekly . “If [William and Kate] get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.”

It would be more reasonable for the couples to reconcile ahead of the trip, and it’s been speculated that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will try to make some kind of family reunion happen before the end of the year. In part, that’s because the Queen’s recent health scares have put pressure on when, if ever, she will meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet, her namesake born to Harry and Meghan this past June.

However, a royal source claimed earlier this month and Harry and Meghan will “not be coming” to the Queen’s annual Christmas festivities at Sandringham, citing the fact that so much planning has to occur for them to make the trip. “There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming," the source told Page Six . "If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now.”

So when will the foursome reunite for the first time since March 2020? There’s plenty of speculation, but as of yet, no confirmation.