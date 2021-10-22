The Queen Spent a Night in Hospital After Canceling Her Latest Trip

The Queen spent a night in hospital on Oct. 20, but is feeling better now, according to a statement from the Palace.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and remains in good spirits," the statement read (via People).

There were no further details, but Her Majesty has apparently gone straight back to work after returning from the hospital.

This news come after the monarch, who is 95, was forced to cancel her upcoming trip to Northern Ireland that same day.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesperson said at the time. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

The Queen's health is paramount in the run-up to her Platinum Jubilee next June, which will mark her 70 (!!) years of reign. As such, her doctors had previously advised her to stop drinking until then, except on special occasions. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told Vanity Fair. "It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

