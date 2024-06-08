Prince William Misses Rehearsal for Duke of Westminster's Wedding, Arrives in Discrete Sprinter Van Before the Ceremony

Prince William missed out on a pivotal rehearsal for the Duke of Westminster's wedding, but found a way to show up when it mattered most.

On Thursday, June 6, Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster and the richest person under 40 living in the U.K., and his now-wife Olivia Henson rehearsed their nuptials the day before their high profile wedding ceremony at the historic Chester Cathedral.



Missing from the run-through, however, was Prince William, who at the time was in Normandy, France, attending two ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day as a member of the royal family and in his father, King Charles', place.

The Prince of Wales joined over 25 heads of state, People reports, as well as other European royals and WWII veterans who were both honored and who payed homage to their comrades in arms who paid the ultimate sacrifice on June 6, 1944—a day that undoubtedly altered the course of the devastating war thanks to the valiant efforts of American, British, French and other allied soldiers.

While the Prince of Whales missed out on the pre-wedding run-through, he did manage to make it to the ceremony itself, arriving in a discrete sprinter van instead of the usual State Car or carriage, People reports.

Video of the royal arriving just in time for his BFFs nuptials was captured by the Daily Mail and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the footage, Prince William quickly exits the black van and enters the Cathedral via a side entrance. Unlike other official events and royal outings, the Prince did not stop to shake hands or speak with royal onlookers.



Prince William served as an usher for the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson, the new Duchess of Westminster's, wedding. Other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie, were also in attendance.



Missing from the must-see wedding event of the year, however, was Prince Harry—a notable but perhaps not surprising absence, given the ongoing tensions between the Duke of Sussex and members of the royal family.

Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024 in Chester, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Insiders previously confirmed to People that the Duke of Sussex was invited to the wedding, but that eventually the two dear friends made a mutual decision that it was best for Prince Harry not to attend, despite the Duke of Westminster being his son, Prince Archie's, godfather.

The Duke is also godfather to Prince William's son, Prince George.

It was an "understanding between the two friends," a source told the publication at the time, adding that Prince Harry sends "his love and support and admiration for the couple."

If Prince Harry had attended the high-society wedding, it would have been the first time the estranged brothers were seen together in public since the Coronation. Instead, reports indicate that Prince Harry and Prince William are unlikely to bury the hatchet anytime soon, as their relationship is said to be at an "all-time low."