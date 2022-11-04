Prince William Was Told to "Netflix and Chill" During an Official Engagement

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week, Prince William visited The Garden Cinema in London for the Film Africa biennial festival, organized by the Royal Africa Society.

There, he met with "film makers and students highlighting world-leading creativity," as he wrote on Twitter.

Among those the Prince of Wales met was Mo Abudu, the founder of production company EbonyLife Films, who told him he should watch The King's Horseman, which was produced by EbonyLife and is out now on Netflix.

"He said he hasn't watched a lot of African films but that he would like to and that he's going to watch The King's Horseman," Abudu said (via OK!).

"I said you must 'Netflix and chill' and he nodded.

"I'm excited that I've been able to tell the prince about my film today."

It's unclear whether Abudu literally meant that William should relax from his busy royal schedule and chill out in front of a movie, or if she meant "Netflix and chill" in the more... suggestive way. Either way, William, ever the professional, seems to have taken it in his stride with that most demure of nods.

During a Q&A session as part of the festival, Abudu said, "Black storytelling is key."

She added: "I think it doesn't matter what part of the world we come from, you can be from Africa, you can be American, you can be Black British, you can be from the Caribbean.

"I just think that there's something about being a global Black person and telling stories that reflect the Black consciousness that we need to keep doing.

"Yes, our focus is to tell Black stories because there aren't enough Black stories being told. So it's not about, 'oh, is it reverse racism?' No, it's not. It's actually about diversity."

It sounds like William very much enjoyed his visit, tweeting, "This talented group aren't just the creatives of today, but the leaders of tomorrow. Looking forward to seeing more of your work!"