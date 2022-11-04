Prince William Was Told to "Netflix and Chill" During an Official Engagement

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This week, Prince William visited The Garden Cinema in London for the Film Africa biennial festival, organized by the Royal Africa Society.
There, he met with "film makers and students highlighting world-leading creativity," as he wrote on Twitter.
Among those the Prince of Wales met was Mo Abudu, the founder of production company EbonyLife Films, who told him he should watch The King's Horseman, which was produced by EbonyLife and is out now on Netflix.
"He said he hasn't watched a lot of African films but that he would like to and that he's going to watch The King's Horseman," Abudu said (via OK!).
"I said you must 'Netflix and chill' and he nodded.
"I'm excited that I've been able to tell the prince about my film today."
It's unclear whether Abudu literally meant that William should relax from his busy royal schedule and chill out in front of a movie, or if she meant "Netflix and chill" in the more... suggestive way. Either way, William, ever the professional, seems to have taken it in his stride with that most demure of nods.
During a Q&A session as part of the festival, Abudu said, "Black storytelling is key."
She added: "I think it doesn't matter what part of the world we come from, you can be from Africa, you can be American, you can be Black British, you can be from the Caribbean.
"I just think that there's something about being a global Black person and telling stories that reflect the Black consciousness that we need to keep doing.
"Yes, our focus is to tell Black stories because there aren't enough Black stories being told. So it's not about, 'oh, is it reverse racism?' No, it's not. It's actually about diversity."
It sounds like William very much enjoyed his visit, tweeting, "This talented group aren't just the creatives of today, but the leaders of tomorrow. Looking forward to seeing more of your work!"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Beauty Inside & Out: Teyana Taylor
The XEOMIN ambassador on injectables, mom life, and her obsession with Chick-fil-A’s oreo milkshake.
By Samantha Holender
-
Collagen Powders for Radiant Skin, Hair, and Nails
The fountain of youth in powder form, if you will.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Best Epilators for Smooth, Silky Skin
Bye-bye, razors and waxing strips.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Royal System Is "Cruel" to "Spares" Like Prince Harry, Author Claims
It's a repeating pattern.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Were "Literally Best Friends" Before "Fallout," Former Royal Butler Says
Ugh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was "An Absolute Gentleman" and Princess Kate Was "Fun to Be Around," Former Royal Butler Says
I'm happy about this, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Told Dominic West to "Do What You Like" When Playing Him on 'The Crown'
Well, well, well.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Remembers Feeling "Giddy" as She Shared "Girl Talk" With Sophie Trudeau
It involves an inflatable pizza slice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'The Crown' New Season Would "Destroy" the Queen, Friend Says
It covers a difficult period.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Will "Break the Cycle" of the Heir and Spare Cliché With Their Children, Royal Expert Says
They'll avoid the William/Harry, Charles/Andrew, Elizabeth/Margaret situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Likely Feels "Betrayed" and "Bewildered" by Meghan Markle's Interview Revelations, Royal Expert Says
:/
By Iris Goldsztajn