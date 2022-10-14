Prince William and Princess Kate Marked Baby Loss Awareness Week on Social Media

It's a cause close to the princess' heart.

Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are drawing attention to a very important cause: pregnancy loss.

This week is Baby Loss Awareness Week in the U.K., and the royal couple took the opportunity to raise awareness on social media for charities doing amazing work in that field.

Miscarriage and stillbirth are two causes close to Princess Kate's heart, as a champion for mental health, early years development, and support for families.

The princess' own pregnancies were very difficult, because she suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition which causes severe pregnancy sickness and a litany of other symptoms.

And of course, the difficulty of pregnancy loss is close to home for the Royal Family, after Meghan Markle revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Though Princess Kate didn't visit any charities related to baby loss this year, in October 2020, she visited Tommy's, a charity focused on preventing pregnancy loss and supporting parents throughout their pregnancy journey. There, she met families who had faced pregnancy loss, and learned more about the invaluable work Tommy's does, according to People.

"Taking a moment this #BabyLossAwarenessWeek to think about all those who’ve been affected by pregnancy and baby loss," the Waleses wrote on Twitter.

"In this thread there are organisations and resources that are providing support and advice to families and loved ones who need it most

"Child Bereavement UK, @cbukhelp, offers a support helpline if you’ve been affected by child bereavement at any time. Please do reach out if you feel it could help you or someone you know. 

"The @MMHAlliance brings together 120 organisations, raising awareness of mental health before, during and after pregnancy, whatever the outcome. 

"One of these is @SandsUK that supports anyone affected by the death of a baby, improve the care that bereaved parents receive, and create a world where fewer babies die. 

"The team at @Tommys support parents-to-be and research into miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth.

"They have free resources available and, if you’re struggling, advise you to be kind to yourself and know support is available."

