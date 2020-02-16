image
Today's Top Stories
1
16 Super Pretty Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorials
image
2
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
3
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
4
The Best NYFW Street Style
image
5
He Voted for Trump. She Voted for Bernie.

Kate Middleton Says Prince William Felt "Helpless" During Her Pregnancies

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their Daughter
Mike MarslandGetty Images
  • During her candid new interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate Middleton opened up about all things parenting.
    • Among the many topics Kate discussed in the revealing interview was her experience with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe kind of morning sickness, the helplessness her husband, Prince William, felt when she was going through it.
      • Kate's appearance on the podcast, hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, was part of her ongoing campaign to support her Early Years initiative and her new Five Big Questions. survey.

        Kate Middleton and Prince William have the same parenting struggles as every other mom and dad on the planet. Royals—they're people too. Novel concept, huh?

        During her very candid new interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate opened up about all things parenting, including her battle with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, which she dealt with during all three of her pregnancies.

        "I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people," she explained. "Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you, and I think that’s the thing, being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family."

        Kate went on to explain that her husband, like many dads-to-be, struggled with feelings of helplessness when she was pregnant.

        "You know, William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it," she said. "I was really sick. I wasn’t eating the things I should be eating. But yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating."

        Kate's revealing conversation with host Giovanna Fletcher was part of the Duchess of Cambridge's ongoing campaign to promote her Early Years initiative on early childhood development and its new "Five Big Questions" survey.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Poland - Day 1
        Kate Shares Never-Before-Seen Picture of Charlotte
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son
        Kate Calls Post-Birth Photo Call 'Terrifying'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Poland - Day 1 Kate Shares Never-Before-Seen Picture of Charlotte
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 10 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pictured Together
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son Kate Calls Post-Birth Photo Call 'Terrifying'
        Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Sussexes Made Secret Visit to Stanford University
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2 Harry & Meghan Are *Feeling* Each Other Right Now
        image Kate Opens Up About Parenting in Rare Interview
        Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Leicestershire Kate and William Are Pausing Their Royal Duties
        Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Watch Meghan Surprise Her Vogue Cover Stars
        The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws Harry Has No Regrets About Leaving Royal Family
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Northern Ireland Kate Middleton Wore Her Beloved Barbour and Boots