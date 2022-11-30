Prince William and Princess Kate Could Cause "A Bit of Hysteria" With U.S. Visit, Royal Expert Says

It's Princess William and Princess Kate in America week!!!

If, like me, you're disproportionately excited about this, you might not be surprised to hear that so are many Americans who don't get to experience official royal appearances on a daily basis (not that Brits do either, but you get the gist).

This, many have commented, is a chance for the Prince and Princess of Wales to make their mark on the United States with a different approach than that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been living in California since 2020.

"William and Kate have always been popular in the U.S., but they will be more conscious than ever of their relationship with American audiences after the last few years," royal expert Christine Ross tells Marie Claire.

Presumably, the expert is referencing a mix of things: the advent of the Sussexes in the U.S., the COVID pandemic, the Waleses' absence across the Atlantic since their last trip to New York in 2014, and more recently the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Photo by McCarthy / Getty)

"This trip is certainly an opportunity to charm Americans and reaffirm the long-standing love affair that Americans have with the Royal Family," Ross continues.

"The trip brings an opportunity for Prince William to share his ambitious Earthshot awards with U.S. spectators, broadening the audience for the awards."

The royal spouses will be presenting the second annual Earthshot Prize awards at a star-studded gala on Friday. Prince William started the initiative to help with efforts to reverse climate change.

"A U.S. visit is so rare for William and Kate that it tends to bring out a bit of hysteria into onlookers, who ache to catch a glimpse of the royals on their home turf," Ross adds.

"This trip will be a good way to assess their standing in the public eye with American audiences, after so many changes over the last few years within the Royal Family."

The royal couple will be in Boston for three days starting today, Wednesday, when they will be given a warm welcome by the city's mayor, Michelle Wu.

Significantly, Mayor Wu exemplifies the giddiness Ross referenced. "I can’t wait to show [Prince William and Princess Catherine] this new Boston, which is going to be just as exciting as a visit from the prince’s grandmother several decades ago," she said on Radio Boston this week (via the Boston Globe).

Yay!