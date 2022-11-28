Prince William and Princess Kate Set to Clearly Distinguish Themselves From Harry and Meghan During U.S. Visit

Prince William and Princess Kate are heading to America this week.

Ostensibly, this trip's purpose is for them to host the Earthshot Prize in Boston, and visit local communities. With that said, some sources have noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales will also be looking to establish themselves as a different kind of royal couple from their U.S.-based relatives, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award just days after the Waleses are scheduled to present the Earthshot Prize to help further the fight against the climate crisis, and this, apparently, is signficant.

"It’s not bad to receive an award, but it shows the fundamental difference between [William and Kate]—who have constitutional roles, who are working on behalf of others—versus being a celebrity," an anonymous royal insider told Page Six.

"They were always famous, but now they’re reached a different stage in their public lives—they’re different types of figures."

For one fashion expert, this trip to the U.S.—the couple's first since 2014—presents a perfect opportunity for them to really show Americans what they're about.

According to Bethan Holt, fashion director of the Telegraph, it's a "real opportunity for a big wow moment," she told Page Six.

"If anyone can combine talking about something very seriously with delivering this huge boost of glamour and royalty it’s William and Kate. This is a big chance for the British segment of the Royal Family to make a big splash and remind everyone why they are loved and to re-establish that connection."

(Image credit: Getty/WPA Pool/Pool)

A source close to the Waleses also assured the publication that they won't let the drama surrounding the Sussexes' media projects get in the way of their U.S. visit.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will be focused on getting on with the job at hand. They are not going to be distracted," they said.

"Look, everyone wants Harry and Meghan to be happy and focus on the future—you have a beautiful family, it’s time to get on with it.

"For the Prince and Princess of Wales, their belief is 'Life’s too short and there’s too much to do.' You get on with your lives and your work without having to worry about any games from anyone else."

The Sussexes are preparing to release their long-awaited Netflix docuseries on Dec. 8, while Prince Harry's memoir—titled Spare—will be released on Jan. 10. Both projects have stirred up their fair share of worry among the House of Windsor, with royal watchers wondering what, and how much, the couple will choose to reveal about their royal past.