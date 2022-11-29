Prince William and Princess Kate Will Send the Message They're the "Real Royals" During U.S. Trip, Expert Claims

Prince William and Princess Kate will be headed to Boston on Wednesday, where they will host Friday's Earthshot Prize awards gala, and visit with local communities while they're in the country.

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales have a clear-cut agenda for their three days on American soil, many royal experts have pointed out that this trip—their first to the U.S. since 2014—is an unbeatable opportunity to take ownership of their public image across the pond.

"I think the Waleses realize that they have to put a marker down again in America," commentator Nick Bullen said on the Royally Us podcast (via Express).

"Harry and Meghan have captured the American imagination and this is an opportunity for the Waleses to say, 'we're here, we're the real royals. We're going to be the next King and Queen, focus on us.'

"It will be very big around them.

"I think you will almost certainly see Harry and Meghan trying to wave their flag when they come in."

Bullen is of course referring to the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Southern California since their shock departure from their royal roles in early 2020.

Through their media partnerships, philanthropic endeavors, and business deals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have painted a picture of a different kind of royal in America, and the Waleses will be able to show their version of royalty while in the U.S.

Sadly, it doesn't look like the two couples will be meeting up, but it does remain to be seen at this stage. When TODAY's Hoda Kotb asked correspondent Keir Simmons whether he thinks the Waleses and Sussexes will spend time together in the U.S., he answered, "Not a chance. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be here in New York for (the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards) a week later. They won’t see each other."

Meanwhile, an anonymous royal insider previously told Page Six, "It’s not bad to receive an award, but it shows the fundamental difference between [William and Kate]—who have constitutional roles, who are working on behalf of others—versus being a celebrity."