Kate Middleton Reassured Princess Charlotte As They Walked Into Prince Philip's Memorial Service
The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter's hand and advised her, "You can smile" as they walked into Westminster Abbey.
On Tuesday, the entire Cambridge family—save for Prince Louis, likely considered too young to attend the event—joined hundreds of mourners in Westminster Abbey in London for Prince Philip's memorial service. As they walked into the Abbey, Kate Middleton holding Princess Charlotte's hand and her husband, Prince William, holding Prince George's, Kate quietly told her daughter, "You can smile," according to the Daily Mail, who spoke to lip reader Jacqui Press.
The service took place close to a year after the death of Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last April. The Independent reports that the Queen was heavily involved in all areas of planning for the service and was "determined" to attend, in spite of suffering from mobility issues over the past several months. The Queen wore a brooch gifted to her by her late husband.
In photos of the Cambridge family entering Westminster Abbey—Kate smiling to greet onlookers, while the kids look somber—you can see the moment that Kate lets her daughter know it's appropriate to smile at well-wishers and photographers, even at such a sad occasion:
It's yet another example of Kate's refreshingly modern approach to parenting the royal children.
