Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Baby: Everything We Know So Far

The bonus Jonas is reportedly coming this summer.

image
By Neha Prakash
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dia DipasupilGetty Images

What's a man fan gotta do to get...more news about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby? News broke earlier this week that Jonas and Turner were reportedly pregnant with their first child. Neither star has confirmed the news, but sources told E! News that the newlyweds "told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

While it's unlikely we'll get an official statement from the couple anytime soon, Jonas did the second best thing by sharing a cryptic photo to Instagram that seems to hint at...something. On Friday (February 14) Jonas celebrated his wife by posting a picture of her walking down a tree-lined path in Paris. (It seems to be a throwback considering her summer outfit.) Her captioned the image with a simple black heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

One week ago Jonas posted a shot of him kissing Turner on the head. The actress shared the same photo to her Instagram feed, but she captioned her pic, "Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹."

View this post on Instagram

😍

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

The couple has been spotted out and about since rumors started swirling about their expanding family. On Wednesday, the pair was seen in Switzerland where the musician is set to perform as part of the Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins" tour. They, fittingly, looked very happy.

Few other details have emerged about Jonas and Turner's news, but Us Weekly is reporting that the baby will be due "in the middle of summer”—one year after their nuptials in France.

The Game of Thrones star and singer first wed in Las Vegas in May 2019 in front of friends following the Billboard Music Awards. Then, months later in June 2019, the couple held a glamorous wedding at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians. For the occasion, Turner, 23, donned a stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown.

View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

The pair began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017.

View this post on Instagram

I said yes.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

We'll update this post as we hear more about the bonus Jonas.

