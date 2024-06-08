Royal Family Encouraged to "Move Into the 21st Century" After Queen Camilla Refuses to Hold Brigitte Macron's Hand

The British monarchy is being criticized for living in the past after Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron were caught in an awkward exchange.

On Thursday, June 6, during the UK Ministry of Defense and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, broke traditional royal protocol when she attempted to hold Queen Camilla's hand.

The pair—both dressed in all-white—just finished placing ceremonial wreaths at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer when the First Lady of France reached for Camilla's hand. At one point, Macron even looked down to make sure she was actually touching Camilla or that Camilla was close enough to be made aware of the gesture.

The Queen, however, kept her arms at her side and appeared to even move away from the First Lady. Eventually, Macron gave up on creating a touching moment between the two and similarly let her arms rest at her side.

The two then stood side-by-side in silence facing the memorial wall, before returning to their husbands, King Charles and President Macron.

Brigitte Macron and Queen Camilla lay flowers during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Video of the uneasy exchange was captured by the Daily Mail and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, causing a wave of online criticism regarding the royal family's outdated rules.

"Move into the 21st century for god’s sake!" one X user posted.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The first lady of France is not bound by British royal protocol, just as Americans aren't," another commented. "She reached for Camilla's hand at a meaningful ceremonial moment."

"Camilla should have held her hand warmly, and taken the opportunity to bring the Royal family into the 21st century," one person posted.

"Brigitte Macron was reaching out as the wife of the French Head of State, in a gesture of solidarity between France and Britain," another noted.

According to the royal family's website, there is "no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the royal family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

The royal family's website does state that if observing more traditional forms of behavior when meeting a member of the monarchy, men should "neck bow from the head only," while women should "do a small courtesy."



"Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way," the website continues, meaning it is not particularly inappropriate for someone to reach for a royal family member's hand without prompting.

What perhaps makes Queen Camilla's reaction more puzzling to some is King Charles' decision to hug President Macron when the pair met at the British Normandy Memorial. The King also kissed Brigitte Macron's hand upon meeting.