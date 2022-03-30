The Queen "Was Definitely a Chocoholic," Says Former Royal Chef
You and me both, Your Majesty.
Some reports of what members of the Royal Family eat sound kind of dreary, to be honest. They have to abide by so many rules, like not eating seafood or frickin' potatoes in public.
The Queen herself isn't exactly the most adventurous eater: She doesn't like onion or garlic (just...how), and her favorite foods (cereal, toast with marmalade, fresh fish and vegetables) are decidedly—let's say—purist.
BUT! Thankfully, Queen Elizabeth II does count at least one fun food in her diet: She's all about that chocolate life, baby.
"The Queen was definitely a chocoholic, she loves dark chocolate," former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed in an interview with Coffee Break.
"I used to make a mousse au chocolate et cafe, a dark chocolate mousse, and I added in some real espresso coffee to intensify the flavour. So that was on the menu quite a bit at Buckingham Palace.
"We also used to make a coffee mousse. At banquets when the Queen was entertaining, the most popular dessert on the menu often was an ice cream bombe. We did a bombe glacée coppelia which was coffee ice cream filled with praline and decorated with whipped cream and liquor coffee beans." Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness.
And TBH, you probably would have guessed that Her Majesty is a bit of a chocolate fiend if you'd just done a quick internet search through readily available imagery. Her face when being presented with a chocolate treat is utterly priceless. But don't just take my word for it—see below for hard proof.
Here's the monarch absolutely beaming as she accepts a chocolate Easter egg from French pastry chef François Duthu in Paris in 2004:
And another one from a royal fan in York:
I'm positively OBSESSED with the look of utter longing on the Queen's face as she watches someone make a chocolate cake:
Last but not least: Let's be real, she doesn't look too upset about visiting the Mars bar factory either...
If I had to reign over a whole country, I'd need a little choccy to take the edge off, too.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Former Royal Chef Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Take a Page Out of Princess Diana's Parenting Book
Darren McGrady gives his take.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Royal Chef Says She Would Never Have "Moved Away" Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey and More Respond to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
The room is divided.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Former Royal Chef Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Take a Page Out of Princess Diana's Parenting Book
Darren McGrady gives his take.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Royal Chef Says She Would Never Have "Moved Away" Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Prince Harry Didn't Attend Prince Philip's Memorial Service
The duke's team has stated that he is "unable to return home."
By The Editors
-
Kate Middleton Reassured Princess Charlotte As They Walked Into Prince Philip's Memorial Service
The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter's hand and advised her, "You can smile" as they walked into Westminster Abbey.
By The Editors
-
Kate Middleton Prepared a Bahamian Dish on Last Day of Royal Caribbean Tour
She learned how to make conch salad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Stuns in Aquamarine as the Cambridges Land in the Bahamas
They face more controversy on the last leg of their Caribbean tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Glows in an Emerald Green Ballgown on Last Night of Jamaica Trip
She wore Jenny Packham.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Will Address Stereotypes Against Women
The Duchess will host “uncensored conversations” with historians and experts for her debut series 'Archetypes.'
By Lucia Tonelli