The Queen Told a Little Girl Who Dressed as Her for Halloween That Her Outfit Was "Splendid"
She wrote her family a letter via her lady-in-waiting.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
In heartwarming news, Queen Elizabeth II addressed a letter to a little girl who dressed up as her for Halloween via her lady-in-waiting the Hon. Mary Morrison.
The letter was addressed to the girl, Jalayne's, family, who had sent the monarch a photo of their daughter dressed as her in a pastel blue coat and matching hat, strings of pearls, a gray wig, and pastel pink shoes and bag. Jalayne also posed next to two corgis, for the full Queen Liz effect. You can see the adorable photos here.
"The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed," Morrison wrote in a letter dated Dec. 9 and shared on the Today show (via Us Weekly). "Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit."
She continued, "Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have."
The Queen's own Christmas plans were derailed by the mounting cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. and she spent the holiday in Windsor with son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles, instead of hosting her usual family festivities at Sandringham.
As of mid-December, the monarch still planned to host her Christmas lunch at Windsor, followed by the more intimate celebrations in Sandringham, but she soon had to adjust her plans due to the pandemic. She did, however, broadcast her Christmas speech as usual.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Tristan Thompson Confirmed as Father to Maralee Nichols' Son: "Khloé, You Don't Deserve This"
He issued an apology on Instagram Stories.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Said He's "Proud" of Prince William and Prince Harry for Their Work on Climate Change
He wrote an impassioned essay.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate's New Year's Eve With the Middletons
Kate's family loves to put on a party.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Prince Charles Said He's "Proud" of Prince William and Prince Harry for Their Work on Climate Change
He wrote an impassioned essay.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate's New Year's Eve With the Middletons
Kate's family loves to put on a party.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Royal Historians Think Camilla Parker-Bowles' Fancy New Title Means She Could Become Queen
Is Queen Elizabeth sending a message?
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Archie to a Very On-Brand Nursery School
Archie's non-traditional (even for California) PreK teaches emotional literacy, mindfulness, sustainability, and coding.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Year Photo Shows They're a "Fun, Flirty Duo," Body Language Expert Says
Sooo cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Has Been "Really Upset" About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Estrangement, Insider Says
She and Prince William are taking it hard.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have "Struck a Rhythm" With Their Little Family, Makeup Artist Says
Good for them!
By Iris Goldsztajn