The Queen Told a Little Girl Who Dressed as Her for Halloween That Her Outfit Was "Splendid"

In heartwarming news, Queen Elizabeth II addressed a letter to a little girl who dressed up as her for Halloween via her lady-in-waiting the Hon. Mary Morrison.

The letter was addressed to the girl, Jalayne's, family, who had sent the monarch a photo of their daughter dressed as her in a pastel blue coat and matching hat, strings of pearls, a gray wig, and pastel pink shoes and bag. Jalayne also posed next to two corgis, for the full Queen Liz effect. You can see the adorable photos here.

"The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed," Morrison wrote in a letter dated Dec. 9 and shared on the Today show (via Us Weekly). "Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit."

She continued, "Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have."

The Queen's own Christmas plans were derailed by the mounting cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. and she spent the holiday in Windsor with son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles, instead of hosting her usual family festivities at Sandringham.

As of mid-December, the monarch still planned to host her Christmas lunch at Windsor, followed by the more intimate celebrations in Sandringham, but she soon had to adjust her plans due to the pandemic. She did, however, broadcast her Christmas speech as usual.

