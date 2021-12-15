The Queen's Christmas Celebrations Are Still Going Ahead Amid COVID Case Surge

The Queen has no plans to cancel her Christmas celebrations for the moment, as COVID cases (including Omicron) surge in the U.K. She and Prince Philip spent their last Christmas together quietly at Windsor Castle as restrictions took hold in the country, and the monarch is hoping to spend her first Christmas without her husband with her family this year.

First comes Christmas lunch on Dec. 21, which is traditionally held at Buckingham Palace, but has been moved to Windsor Castle this year as the Queen has been advised to take it a bit easier following health concerns. The monarch will be expecting some 50 guests for this event.

"It is Windsor Castle so it will be pretty easy to socially distance if needed," a source tells The Sun. "There is no way the Queen wants to let anything get in the way of a family event like this.

"Particularly with the year she has had after losing her husband and being forced to go on light duties on doctor’s orders.

"It will likely be the first time so many family members have been together since Philip’s funeral.

"But obviously everyone must act responsibly and things can change in a short period of time but as it stands they’re all set for Tuesday."

Then come the annual celebrations at Sandringham, which are a major event for the royal family. "Currently it is going ahead but obviously it will be under review right up until the last moment," a source tells The Sun.

A source told the Mirror in November that the Queen was "totally committed" to hosting her beloved Sandringham Christmas, and it sounds like things haven't changed for the time being. Kate Middleton and Prince William will obviously be in attendance, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be joining as far as we know. With COVID numbers going up, it's likely that travel would have been complicated for them anyway, to say the least.

