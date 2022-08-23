The Queen's Favorite Residence Probably Won't Surprise You

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen, like many other royals including the Cambridges, has a bunch of residences she can bounce in and out of. (OK, it's probably not that simple, but you get the gist.)
There's Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she is currently in residence. That's where she spends her summers, with family members coming to stay at various points in the season.
There's Sandringham Estate, where the Royal Family celebrates Christmas.
There's Buckingham Palace in London, which served as her official residence for much of her reign, until she recently established herself permanently at Windsor Castle.
And there's also Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, plus a bunch of other royal palaces that the Queen doesn't stay in.
A post shared by Historic Royal Palaces (@historicroyalpalaces) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
But which does she like best? Former royal footman Steven Kaye weighs in.
"Balmoral and Sandringham [are] where the Queen is most relaxed because they are private residences," Kaye tells Slingo (opens in new tab). "Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are much more formal."
Kaye knows exactly which is the monarch's top pick. "Without a doubt, the Queen’s favorite residence is Windsor, but I think she likes Balmoral as she can walk about with the dogs and nobody disturbs her," he explains.
"She’ll tend to have the dogs with her for the first four weeks and then on staff changeover day, we would then have to fly the dogs back to Windsor."
You want details of the dogs' trip? I got those for you. "They’d get flown on the private jet to Northolt and a lady that lived on the Great Windsor Park would come and collect them," Kaye reveals.
The phrase "it's a dog's life" is making less and less sense every day.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry May Well Come Back to the U.K. "In a New Role" When Charles Is King, His Former Protection Officer Says
Could you see this happening?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne Has a Pretty Unusual Food Preference, According to a Former Royal Footman
Some might even call it...bananas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
One of the Queen's Corgis Used to Bite Staff's Ankles, Former Royal Footman Reveals
Among other canine revelations.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry May Well Come Back to the U.K. "In a New Role" When Charles Is King, His Former Protection Officer Says
Could you see this happening?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne Has a Pretty Unusual Food Preference, According to a Former Royal Footman
Some might even call it...bananas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
One of the Queen's Corgis Used to Bite Staff's Ankles, Former Royal Footman Reveals
Among other canine revelations.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Documentary Makers Defend Their Inclusion of Her 'Panorama' Interview Despite Prince William's Disapproval
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor Has Been Working at a Garden Center This Summer
I love this life for her??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is in Mozambique: What We Know of the Surprise Conservation Trip
He's there as the president of African Parks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Is Scheduled to Visit New York City in September Ahead of the Earthshot Prize
!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Planning to Renew Their Vows? The Rumor Mill Thinks So
Let's wait for more substantial proof, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn