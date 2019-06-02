image
There's a Hidden Door in These Rare Pictures of the Buckingham Palace Drawing Room—But Good Luck Spotting It

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • One of the most famous rooms in Buckingham Palace, the White Drawing Room, has a secret, "hidden" door that you've probably never spotted before.
        • The White Drawing room is the large gold and white room from which Queen Elizabeth always delivers her Christmas address, and is also used to receive royal guests and as a gathering place for members of the royal family before official royal events.

            You know how life in the royal family seems like something out of a movie when you read about it? Usually, that movie is a cheesy (but in a good way) rom-com, like The Prince and Me or A Christmas Prince, but other times, it's an action classic, like a James Bond movie.

            One of the most James Bond-y things about life as a royal? Some of the royal residences actually have hidden doors, including one of the most famous rooms in Buckingham Palace.

            The White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, which you might know as "the giant gold and white room Queen Elizabeth always delivers her Christmas address from," has a secret door that's been hiding in plain sight that you've probably never seen.

            Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Her Christmas Speech
            WPA PoolGetty Images

            The door in question is disguised as a mirror and cabinet, and the Queen uses that "secret" door to enter the room, which she also uses to receive royal visitors and where members of the royal family gather for before official royal functions.

            If you want to try to find the door in person, you're in luck, because the White Drawing Room, where it's "hidden," is going to be open to the public soon, along with 18 other State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

            "The White Drawing Room, perhaps the grandest of all the State Rooms in #BuckinghamPalace, serves as a royal reception room for The Queen & members of the Royal Family to gather before official occasions. This is one of the 19 State Rooms open to the public from 20 July - 29 September 2019," the Royal Collection Trust wrote on Instagram, along with a rare pic of the room.

