There's a Hidden Door in These Rare Pictures of the Buckingham Palace Drawing Room—But Good Luck Spotting It

The White Drawing room is the large gold and white room from which Queen Elizabeth always delivers her Christmas address, and is also used to receive royal guests and as a gathering place for members of the royal family before official royal events.

The room has a "hidden" door that's disguised as a mirror and a cabinet and the Queen uses it to enter the room. Can you spot it in the picture that the Royal Collection Trust shared on Instagram?

The White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, which you might know as "the giant gold and white room Queen Elizabeth always delivers her Christmas address from," has a secret door that's been hiding in plain sight that you've probably never seen.

The door in question is disguised as a mirror and cabinet, and the Queen uses that "secret" door to enter the room, which she also uses to receive royal visitors and where members of the royal family gather for before official royal functions.

If you want to try to find the door in person, you're in luck, because the White Drawing Room, where it's "hidden," is going to be open to the public soon, along with 18 other State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

"The White Drawing Room, perhaps the grandest of all the State Rooms in #BuckinghamPalace, serves as a royal reception room for The Queen & members of the Royal Family to gather before official occasions. This is one of the 19 State Rooms open to the public from 20 July - 29 September 2019," the Royal Collection Trust wrote on Instagram, along with a rare pic of the room.

