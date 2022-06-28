The Queen Helped the Crown Princess of Greece With Her Wedding Dress as They Posed for a Portrait
Guest of honor, much???
Most brides on their wedding day have a close friend make sure that everything is in place, wardrobe-wise.
As for Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece? She had—wait for it—the real-life Queen of England subbing in on maid of honor duties (to be clear, Queen Elizabeth II wasn't Marie-Chantal's actual maid of honor, she just acted like one for a quick sec).
In resurfaced footage from Marie-Chantal's 1995 wedding to Prince Pavlos of Greece, which took place in the bride's hometown of London, we see a number of people including Prince Charles and the Queen being ushered into place to pose for a group portrait.
The Queen is sat directly to the standing bride's left, and can clearly be seen hard at work adjusting Marie-Chantal's train to make sure it looked lovely for the picture. And we're not talking a quick flick here, either; the monarch was fully leaning over for, like, 10 seconds and unfolding bits of fabric from under one another.
This little moment is literally the cutest thing ever, as pointed out by royal fans who watched the footage on Twitter. "How sweet is HMTQ adjusting Marie Chantal train," asked one person. "What a gracious gesture," said someone else. Honestly, women helping women! We love to see it.
In more recent Queen news, the monarch made a visit to Scotland, her first official in-person appearance since she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in early June. She attended the Ceremony Of The Keys at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh alongside her son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. She's thriving, in other words.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle's "Polo Wife" Delfina Blaquier Praises Duchess' "Big Heart" on Instagram
She's setting the record straight.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Oprah at Home, Sparking Second Interview Rumors
But like, it was probably just a friendly visit.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Ending of 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3, Explained
The Netflix hit's finale resets its universe yet again.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Meghan Markle's "Polo Wife" Delfina Blaquier Praises Duchess' "Big Heart" on Instagram
She's setting the record straight.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Oprah at Home, Sparking Second Interview Rumors
But like, it was probably just a friendly visit.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Called the Family of Uvalde Victim to Check In, Weeks After School Shooting
It was a truly meaningful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla's Birth Charts Predicted Compatibility With Prince Charles: Astrologer
Diana and Camilla share the same sun sign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is "Frantically" Trying to Repair Princes William and Harry's Bond, Reportedly
Good for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Can't Recognize Prince Harry, As Relationship Reportedly Suffers Irreparable "Damage"
This is so so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Drank Beer and Played Soccer After a Kind of Uncomfortable Portrait Unveiling
They looked uncharacteristically nervous.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Shine in Cambridge on Official Visit to Their Dukedom
A new portrait of the couple is being unveiled.
By Iris Goldsztajn