The Queen Helped the Crown Princess of Greece With Her Wedding Dress as They Posed for a Portrait

Queen Elizabeth
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Most brides on their wedding day have a close friend make sure that everything is in place, wardrobe-wise.

As for Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece? She had—wait for it—the real-life Queen of England subbing in on maid of honor duties (to be clear, Queen Elizabeth II wasn't Marie-Chantal's actual maid of honor, she just acted like one for a quick sec).

In resurfaced footage from Marie-Chantal's 1995 wedding to Prince Pavlos of Greece, which took place in the bride's hometown of London, we see a number of people including Prince Charles and the Queen being ushered into place to pose for a group portrait.

Crown Prince Pavlos, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal arrive at the Athens Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos at the Metropolis Greek Orthodox Cathedral on October 23, 2021 in Athens, Greece.

The Queen is sat directly to the standing bride's left, and can clearly be seen hard at work adjusting Marie-Chantal's train to make sure it looked lovely for the picture. And we're not talking a quick flick here, either; the monarch was fully leaning over for, like, 10 seconds and unfolding bits of fabric from under one another.

This little moment is literally the cutest thing ever, as pointed out by royal fans who watched the footage on Twitter. "How sweet is HMTQ adjusting Marie Chantal train," asked one person. "What a gracious gesture," said someone else. Honestly, women helping women! We love to see it.

In more recent Queen news, the monarch made a visit to Scotland, her first official in-person appearance since she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in early June. She attended the Ceremony Of The Keys at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh alongside her son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. She's thriving, in other words.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Queen Elizabeth II attend The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

