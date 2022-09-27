The Queen Thought Meghan Markle Shouldn't Wear White for Her Wedding to Prince Harry, Source Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sure, the Queen may have modernized certain aspects of the monarchy, but still, nobody was counting on her to initiate complete breaks in tradition—however benign they may appear to you and me.
As such, she wasn't mad that Meghan Markle chose to wear pure white for her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, but she wasn't happy about it either, apparently.
"The Queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day," a source told Katie Nicholl in her new book The New Royals (opens in new tab) (via the Daily Mail). "Perhaps it's a generational thing, but she believes if you've been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did."
Markle had previously been married to Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2013, though it was Prince Harry's first marriage.
Likewise, Camilla had previously been married to Andrew Parker Bowles, while Charles had been married to Princess Diana. The now-King and Queen Consort famously carried on an affair while they were still in their respective marriages.
While Queen Elizabeth felt the wedding went fairly well in the end, she had another regret: that the bride had not made up with her estranged father Thomas before the nuptials.
Ahead of the wedding, she spoke to the soon-to-be Sussexes about this, Nicholl reports.
"It was the Queen's feeling that Meghan should sort things out with her father and that Harry should have met Thomas before the wedding," a family friend told the author. "She thought the whole thing could have been better handled."
The duchess' relationship with her father broke down amid her wedding preparations, and to the best of my knowledge, they're still not speaking today.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says
This was a generous gesture, according to the Queen's cousin.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything We Know
The fifth season of the Netflix hit is filming this summer in British Columbia.
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
The once-canceled NBC show is returning for a final chapter (or two) on Netflix.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says
This was a generous gesture, according to the Queen's cousin.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Hustling" to Remove Certain Stories From His Memoir After the Queen's Death, Royal Expert Claims
It could be too late, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle "Thought She Was Going to Be the Beyoncé of the U.K.," Former Palace Insider Claims
Being a royal was very different from what she imagined.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
A new book is revealing behind-the-scenes drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
People Like Prince William and Princess Kate More Than King Charles Because They're More "Approachable," Former Royal Butler Says
That definitely stands to reason.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Would Have Wanted Prince Harry and the Royal Family to "Patch Things Up" Before She Passed, Royal Author Says
Sadly, there's still tension there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Can't Win Because of "Systemic Racism," Commentator Says
Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Is Allegedly Waiting to Decide on Archie and Lilibet's Titles Until Harry's Memoir and Netflix Series Are Released
So. Much. Drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn