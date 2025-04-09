The Surprising Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Absolutely Adamant" to Not Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Civil Wedding Ceremony
The couple is celebrating their 20th anniversary on April 9.
While Queen Camilla and King Charles have now enjoyed two decades of marriage, they didn't have the smoothest start to their relationship. Due to their longtime affair when Charles was married to Princess Diana, Camilla's popularity with the British public wasn't exactly high. But in February 2005, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles announced their engagement. They went on to marry in a civil service on April 9, 2005 before holding a larger church wedding at St. George's Chapel the same day. And while two very important guests didn't attend the civil ceremony, it wasn't for the reasons the public might've guessed.
As Charles and Camilla were both divorced at the time, they were unable to carry out a traditional church wedding under the rules of the Church of England. Instead, they were married in a civil service before a church blessing at Windsor Castle. The couple gave plenty of smiles and waves to onlookers outside the Guildhall in Windsor, but unfortunately, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip skipped the civil service.
However, the decision wasn't made due to any ill will against Camilla.
According to The King's official biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby (via the Mirror), Charles "would have liked The Queen to be there" for his marriage ceremony, but she made her stance clear.
The author continued that the late Queen “had been absolutely adamant…not because she was against the wedding, but because, as the supreme governor of the Church of England, you don’t do civil ceremonies." Even though Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip felt it was inappropriate for them to attend a civil wedding, they did support the royal couple during their blessing at St. George's Chapel later that day.
Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh also hosted a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle, with the late Queen making a touching (and rather appropriate) speech.
Per the Mirror, the late monarch—a lifelong equestrian—made horse racing analogies about the Grand National in her toast, stating, “They have overcome Becher’s Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
