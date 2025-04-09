The Surprising Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Absolutely Adamant" to Not Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Civil Wedding Ceremony

While Queen Camilla and King Charles have now enjoyed two decades of marriage, they didn't have the smoothest start to their relationship. Due to their longtime affair when Charles was married to Princess Diana, Camilla's popularity with the British public wasn't exactly high. But in February 2005, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles announced their engagement. They went on to marry in a civil service on April 9, 2005 before holding a larger church wedding at St. George's Chapel the same day. And while two very important guests didn't attend the civil ceremony, it wasn't for the reasons the public might've guessed.

As Charles and Camilla were both divorced at the time, they were unable to carry out a traditional church wedding under the rules of the Church of England. Instead, they were married in a civil service before a church blessing at Windsor Castle. The couple gave plenty of smiles and waves to onlookers outside the Guildhall in Windsor, but unfortunately, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip skipped the civil service.

However, the decision wasn't made due to any ill will against Camilla.

Charles and Camilla were legally married at the Guildhall in Windsor ahead of their church service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth attended the couple's ceremony at St. George's Chapel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their Majesties are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The King's official biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby (via the Mirror), Charles "would have liked The Queen to be there" for his marriage ceremony, but she made her stance clear.

The author continued that the late Queen “had been absolutely adamant…not because she was against the wedding, but because, as the supreme governor of the Church of England, you don’t do civil ceremonies." Even though Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip felt it was inappropriate for them to attend a civil wedding, they did support the royal couple during their blessing at St. George's Chapel later that day.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh also hosted a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle, with the late Queen making a touching (and rather appropriate) speech.

Per the Mirror, the late monarch—a lifelong equestrian—made horse racing analogies about the Grand National in her toast, stating, “They have overcome Becher’s Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves."