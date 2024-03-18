Did Reba McEntire Really Call Taylor Swift an "Entitled Little Brat"?

Reba McEntire is setting the record straight.
After a fake social media post claimed the country star called Taylor Swift "an entitled little brat" at the 2024 Super Bowl, McEntire wants her fans (and Swift's) to know it never happened.
"Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this," McEntire wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."
McEntire also shared a screenshot of the fake news post in question: a Facebook post from a page called America Loves Liberty. The post claimed McEntire saw Swift "laughing and drinking" as she performed the national anthem at the big game, prompting the Voice coach to "let her have it afterward."
A photo posted by reba on
Swift, of course, was at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In fact, McEntire's recent comments about the football player are another indication she and Swift are on good terms. "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him," McEntire joked with Today in October. "Now I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her."
McEntire also told NBC in December that she predicted Swift would be a "huge star" after watching her perform her early hit "Tim McGraw" in 2007. She also told Entertainment Tonight in 2015 that Swift was "a great role model" and was "smart as a tack" (via Us Weekly). So there's clearly no beef between the two iconic stars.
McEntire's response to the whole fiasco prompted the America Loves Liberty page to respond to her post. "We love your work. The article is as silly as the headline for a reason. It's not supposed to be believable," the page commented on the original Facebook post. "Your fans were staunchly on your side long before this post."
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
