Reese Witherspoon's 2023 Round-Up Proves No One Worked Harder

When she's not busy twinning with her daughter, Reese Witherspoon is making major moves. Not even two major, industry-halting Hollywood strikes could stop her from working this year.

Is that because the multi-hyphenate does so much more than acting with her company, Hello Sunshine, and therefore has plenty with which to occupy her time? Yes, it is. That's exactly it, actually. And it's also probably why their events and creations play a central part in Witherspoon's 2023 Instagram round-up video.

"What an incredible year 2023 was!!!" the caption reads. "✨ Filled with SO many amazing, dream-come-true moments for @hellosunshine, a second BUSY BETTY book and such special moments with the ones I love 💛 On to the next… 💫

From her work producing and/or acting in the likes of The Morning Show, Daisy Jones & The Six, Tiny Beautiful Things, Surf Girls, and her children's book series, Busy Betty, Witherspoon isn't really so much tooting her own horn as she is the horns of the hundreds of people with whom she works alongside. And honestly, would you expect anything less from someone like Witherspoon?

Were there also a few snaps of her family and friends in there? Yes! Of course. But by the looks of the video, the accomplishments Witherspoon most wants to share are those of her bustling media empire, a place she created to tell women's stories (and, by the looks of it, employ a lot of them, too). And, you know what? We think that's kind of nice, all things considered.

And if this is what she was able to accomplish during a strike year? Imagine what next year's wrap-up will bring!