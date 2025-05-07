Anyone who works the Met Gala—in any capacity—can tell you it's extremely tiring. Celebrities who attend spend weeks preparing, as we know, but there are also hundreds of event staffers, museum curators, janitors, stylists, vendors, photographers, content creators, and editors who put in weeks of overtime and prep. It's both a marathon and a sprint that typically takes several days to recover from. (I, myself, am still catching up.)

However exhausting the red carpet and after-parties may be, they did nothing to impact Miley Cyrus's grind. After churning out two couture looks the night of (both from Alaïa), the pop star woke up on the first Tuesday in May and served four more looks in less than 12 hours. The impact of this truly cannot be overstated.

After only a few hours of beauty sleep, Cyrus was up bright and early on May 6, ready to continue serving 'fits of the highest possible caliber. While in New York City, the singer hosted a event with Spotify—which, apparently, requires several outfit changes.

One of her outfits—a sultry suiting look—could easily have walked the Met steps the evening before, given the 2025 gala's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." It featured an open-front button-down shirt and a superfluous belt around her bare waist, Carrie Bradshaw-style. (Alas, the designer responsible hadn't stepped forward by press time.)

Miley Cyrus attends "An Evening with Miley Cyrus Presented by Spotify." (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same evening, Cyrus fulfilled her hosting duties with yet another look. She debuted a sculpted peplum blazer and mini skirt set that came covered in rhinestones. It was a further continuation of the glam-rock aesthetic she's been embracing lately.

The "Jaded" singer wore an embellished skirt set on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her sartorial slays didn't stop there, however. There were still two more looks to come: a skin-tight, snakeskin bustier gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and a brown leather moto jacket set from McQueen.

Later that night, she swapped out the look for a snakeskin dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look didn't last long, however, and Cyrus was onto a leather moto set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus is gearing up for the release of her next album, Something Beautiful, in late May. Her promo strategy has so far been dishing out runway and couture looks in rapid succession. (Last month in Paris, she stacked several Alaïa, Saint Laurent, and Mugler looks into her long-weekend wardrobe.) There's no rest for the fabulous.