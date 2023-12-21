Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Caught “Twinning” in Matching Holiday Outfits

'Tis the season to be twinning!



Actresses and best friends Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern celebrated the holiday season in matching, festive (and affordable) outfits this year. In two photos posted to Witherspoon's Instagram, the BFFs are wearing matching white crewneck sweaters paired with matching, ankle-length sequin skirts.



"Spreading Holiday joy ... it's exhausting," Witherspoon captioned the post.



In the first photo, the besties are all smiles as they pose in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree. In the second photo, they look tired, disheveled, and, well, like how every other hardworking mother looks during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.



Witherspoon chose to compliment her matching ensemble with a pair of black, close-toed heels. Dern decided to go with a splash of color, selecting a pair of red pointed shoes and a matching red clutch.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon A photo posted by reesewitherspoon on

In a post on her own Instagram, Dern shared a photo of the two actresses posing as if they are speaking on the phone.

"Listen, I said get Santa on the horn, STAT," Dern captioned the post. We’ve got a skirt emergency."



The A-line, sparkling maxi skirt is from Old Navy, only costs $40 (we love a good deal!) and was previously modeled by Natasha Lyonne in her holiday campaign for the brand, as reported by People.

(Dern and Witherspoon aren't the only ones with a skirt emergency—the festive A-line skirt is now sold out on Old Navy's website.)

A post shared by Laura Dern A photo posted by lauradern on

The holiday gathering appears to have been hosted by Property Brothers personality and host of Celebrity IOU, Jonathan Scott.



"Holidaying takes a lot out of you," he commented on Witherspoon's post. "Thanks for coming…it was a magical night."



"Haha. I said no long distance calls to Santa!!!" he wrote on Dern's. Thank you for coming…so much fun."



In the comments, Witherspoon said the evening was filled with "so much caroling , and eggnog and catching up!" The FOMO is real.