The Row's Best Bag Campaign Is Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence's New York Girls' Night Out

Their accessories ring in at a casual $34,120 combined.

Dakota Johnson joins Jennifer Lawrence in New York with The Row bags in hand.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Meguire Hennes's avatar
By
published
in News

For co-creative directors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, establishing The Row's roster of It girls was easy. I mean, who didn't want to dress like the Olsen twins in the early 2010s? Sienna Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson were some of the first stars to give the brand's minimalist catalog a chance. And now, nearly two decades post-launch, they're still riding The Row's wave.

Lawrence and Johnson secured their loyalty to the brand back in 2017: the former with drawstring trousers, the latter with a fur-embellished coat. On today's street style scene, these A-listers frequently source the Olsens' label for oversized outerwear, timeless basics, and innovative handbags. Sometimes, if we're lucky, the two maximize their joint The Row access with an evening out—like this past weekend, when Lawrence joined Johnson for dinner in New York, complete with multiple The Row pieces in tow.

The Materialists star, for one, sourced the New York label's Round '90s bag. While she loves a neutral tote, this time, Johnson carried only the essentials in a neon orange tubular style. From there, she returned to her regular color palette with an oversized brown blazer. A black tank top peeked out from underneath. On the bottom, Johnson chose flowy light gray trousers. Then, she tapped into the Hailey Bieber-led loafers renaissance with a leather pair from Saint Laurent. A bolo tie-inspired necklace by Ophelia Eve finished her GNO get-up.

Dakota Johnson joins Jennifer Lawrence in New York with The Row bags in hand.

Dakota Johnson meets up with Jennifer Lawrence with a The Row bag in tow.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent, Le Loafers Penny Slippers In Glazed Leather
Saint Laurent
Le Loafers Penny Slippers In Glazed Leather

90's Bag in Leather
The Row
90's Bag in Leather

Lawrence followed Johnson closely in a casual yet elevated ensemble, starting with a black ankle-length coat. She layered it over a matching viscose slip dress from Lemaire. The Hunger Games alum dressed her LBD down with slip-on flats, courtesy of—you guessed it—The Row.

It seems Lawrence coordinated with Johnson via text beforehand, because her bag also hailed from their favorite atelier. She chose her go-to Lady Bag in a shiny, burgundy alligator finish, which retails for approximately $33,000 per Vogue. Similar to other Lawrence-approved pieces, it's sold out everywhere and in every color.

Jennifer Lawrence carries a $33,000 The Row bag while out with Dakota Johnson.

Jennifer Lawrence carries a $33,000 The Row bag at an intimate dinner with Dakota Johnson.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Black Canal Slip on Loafers
The Row
Black Canal Slip on Loafers

Malika Coat in Wool and Cashmere
The Row
Malika Coat in Wool and Cashmere

Both Lawrence and Johnson are gearing up for a busy summer. Lawrence is promoting Die, My Love and Johnson is on the Materialists press tour. Clearly, the friends are fitting in as many meet-ups as they can before their schedules get too swamped. Johnson also grabbed dinner with Taylor Swift this weekend, so who knows? Maybe the Grammy winner will join them in her own head-to-toe The Row look soon.

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸