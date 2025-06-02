For co-creative directors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, establishing The Row's roster of It girls was easy. I mean, who didn't want to dress like the Olsen twins in the early 2010s? Sienna Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson were some of the first stars to give the brand's minimalist catalog a chance. And now, nearly two decades post-launch, they're still riding The Row's wave.

Lawrence and Johnson secured their loyalty to the brand back in 2017: the former with drawstring trousers, the latter with a fur-embellished coat. On today's street style scene, these A-listers frequently source the Olsens' label for oversized outerwear, timeless basics, and innovative handbags. Sometimes, if we're lucky, the two maximize their joint The Row access with an evening out—like this past weekend, when Lawrence joined Johnson for dinner in New York, complete with multiple The Row pieces in tow.

The Materialists star, for one, sourced the New York label's Round '90s bag. While she loves a neutral tote, this time, Johnson carried only the essentials in a neon orange tubular style. From there, she returned to her regular color palette with an oversized brown blazer. A black tank top peeked out from underneath. On the bottom, Johnson chose flowy light gray trousers. Then, she tapped into the Hailey Bieber-led loafers renaissance with a leather pair from Saint Laurent. A bolo tie-inspired necklace by Ophelia Eve finished her GNO get-up.

Dakota Johnson meets up with Jennifer Lawrence with a The Row bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence followed Johnson closely in a casual yet elevated ensemble, starting with a black ankle-length coat. She layered it over a matching viscose slip dress from Lemaire. The Hunger Games alum dressed her LBD down with slip-on flats, courtesy of—you guessed it—The Row.

It seems Lawrence coordinated with Johnson via text beforehand, because her bag also hailed from their favorite atelier. She chose her go-to Lady Bag in a shiny, burgundy alligator finish, which retails for approximately $33,000 per Vogue. Similar to other Lawrence-approved pieces, it's sold out everywhere and in every color.

Jennifer Lawrence carries a $33,000 The Row bag at an intimate dinner with Dakota Johnson. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Both Lawrence and Johnson are gearing up for a busy summer. Lawrence is promoting Die, My Love and Johnson is on the Materialists press tour. Clearly, the friends are fitting in as many meet-ups as they can before their schedules get too swamped. Johnson also grabbed dinner with Taylor Swift this weekend, so who knows? Maybe the Grammy winner will join them in her own head-to-toe The Row look soon.