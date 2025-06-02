The Row's Best Bag Campaign Is Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence's New York Girls' Night Out
Their accessories ring in at a casual $34,120 combined.
For co-creative directors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, establishing The Row's roster of It girls was easy. I mean, who didn't want to dress like the Olsen twins in the early 2010s? Sienna Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson were some of the first stars to give the brand's minimalist catalog a chance. And now, nearly two decades post-launch, they're still riding The Row's wave.
Lawrence and Johnson secured their loyalty to the brand back in 2017: the former with drawstring trousers, the latter with a fur-embellished coat. On today's street style scene, these A-listers frequently source the Olsens' label for oversized outerwear, timeless basics, and innovative handbags. Sometimes, if we're lucky, the two maximize their joint The Row access with an evening out—like this past weekend, when Lawrence joined Johnson for dinner in New York, complete with multiple The Row pieces in tow.
The Materialists star, for one, sourced the New York label's Round '90s bag. While she loves a neutral tote, this time, Johnson carried only the essentials in a neon orange tubular style. From there, she returned to her regular color palette with an oversized brown blazer. A black tank top peeked out from underneath. On the bottom, Johnson chose flowy light gray trousers. Then, she tapped into the Hailey Bieber-led loafers renaissance with a leather pair from Saint Laurent. A bolo tie-inspired necklace by Ophelia Eve finished her GNO get-up.
Lawrence followed Johnson closely in a casual yet elevated ensemble, starting with a black ankle-length coat. She layered it over a matching viscose slip dress from Lemaire. The Hunger Games alum dressed her LBD down with slip-on flats, courtesy of—you guessed it—The Row.
It seems Lawrence coordinated with Johnson via text beforehand, because her bag also hailed from their favorite atelier. She chose her go-to Lady Bag in a shiny, burgundy alligator finish, which retails for approximately $33,000 per Vogue. Similar to other Lawrence-approved pieces, it's sold out everywhere and in every color.
Both Lawrence and Johnson are gearing up for a busy summer. Lawrence is promoting Die, My Love and Johnson is on the Materialists press tour. Clearly, the friends are fitting in as many meet-ups as they can before their schedules get too swamped. Johnson also grabbed dinner with Taylor Swift this weekend, so who knows? Maybe the Grammy winner will join them in her own head-to-toe The Row look soon.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
